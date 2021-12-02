MLB players locked out in 1st work stoppage since 1995

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just after the clock struck midnight Thursday, Major League Baseball locked out the ballplayers, with the league office and players association unable to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement.
In short, the deal establishing the pay and working conditions for the next baseball season expired, bringing about a work stoppage for the first time in 26 years.
One of the more bizarre side effects of the stalemate: Teams across the league scrubbed their websites of all images and stories associated with individual players, rendering their rosters a list of names with blank, baseball cap-wearing silhouettes in...
