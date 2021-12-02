ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo how can you watch the end of this mega hit? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch about Money Heist Season 5, Part 2, the final installment in this saga. It’s not exactly a new season. For Money Heist‘s fifth season, Netflix divided its remaining episodes into...

decider.com

Comments / 0

shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Netflix and Walls Magnum come together to promote Money Heist in Malaysia

Close on the heels of Netflix announcing its free plan in Vietnam, the broadcast player has announced a tech-enabled co-branded initiative to create the buzz in Malaysia for the impending grand finale of its popular Spanish series ‘Money Heist’. In preparation for its Part 5 Volume 2 finale in December...
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2021, Including ‘The Power of the Dog’ and ‘Money Heist’

Directed by Jane Campion, the “The Power of the Dog” is set on a Montana ranch in the 1920s. The Western saga is led by Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who inspires far and awe in his family. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil treats them badly – until he discovers the power of love. The movie, released in theaters Nov. 17, is expected to garner plenty of Oscar noms next year. Based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel, the film co-stars Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Free Fire is getting another collaboration with Netflix’s Money Heist

Free Fire is getting another collaboration with hit Netflix series Money Heist (also called La Casa De Papel). The Spanish crime action television series first collaborated with the game in September 2020. Over a year later, it is returning to Free Fire with an in-game event, Final Episode: Raid and Run.
VIDEO GAMES
startattle.com

Money Heist (Part 5 Volume 2) Netflix, trailer, release date

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold – and more importantly, his team – out of the bank. Startattle.com – Money Heist | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: December 3, 2021. Cast:. – Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira (Tokyo): a runaway...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Netflix confirms Money Heist spin-off as final episodes set to launch

Netflix has ordered a spin-off series to its soon-to-conclude hit drama Money Heist for a 2023 launch. Titled Berlin after the code name of one of Money Heist’s main characters, Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso), the spin-off comes as the second part of Money Heist’s fifth and final season is due to begin streaming on December 3.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Summit of the Gods’ on Netflix, A Feature-Length Animated Adaptation of the Acclaimed Mountain-Climbing Manga Series

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?:Casual viewers of anime might find some commonality with the works of famed director Hayao Miyazaki, but there’s truly very few broadly-accessible points of reference for this stunning work, which captures the beauty and terror of high-altitude mountaineering in a way few non-animated films can.
COMICS
Decider

Michael K. Williams’ Final Project, ‘Black Market’ Season 2, Gets Trailer, Premiere Date

Season 2 comes five years after Black Market‘s first season, and mere months after Williams’ fatal overdose. Jesse Angelo, President, Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group said: “Black Market is a testament to Michael K. Williams’ dedication to criminal justice reform and social justice. Michael was a longtime friend of our VICE family and shared our belief in having all voices be heard – especially those in marginalized communities. Michael’s mission was to lift those voices up and we are honored to share this collection of new episodes.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ Is Getting His Own Spinoff Series at Netflix

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Pen15’ Season 2 Part 2 Will Be The Final Episodes Of The Magical Hulu Series

Anna and Maya’s middle school days are coming to an end. The Hulu dramedy Pen15 will end with the second half of Season 2, which premieres on the streamer on December 3. The first seven episodes of Season 2 launched in September 2020, with an animated special following in August 2021. Described as “middle school as it actually happened,” Pen15 stars Erskine and Konkle, each of whom are thirtysomething, navigating the early 2000s as their 13-year-old selves… while surrounded by actual 13-year-olds. Naturally, plenty of nostalgia and endearingly cringey comedy ensues.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Money Heist fans relieved show will continue in new form as Netflix announces spin-off

Fans of the hit Netflix thriller Money Heist have celebrated the news that the show will continue in the form of a spin-off.The popular Spanish-language crime drama is coming to an end this week, with the final part of its last season debuting on Netflix.However, on Tuesday (30 November) night, the streaming service announced that the series would be getting a spin-off, focusing around Pedro Alonso’s fan-favourite character, Berlin.“This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues... Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023,” wrote the official Netflix Twitter account.Fans of the original series reacted in...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Announces 'Money Heist' Spinoff Focusing on Berlin

Netflix is set to develop a La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) spinoff based on the character of Berlin. According to reports, the streaming service confirmed the news during the Q&A portion of a Money Heist event in Madrid. Pedro Alonso will be reprising his role in the series, “It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Today I was talking to Jesus Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations.”
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Series Finale, NBC's Annie Live!

"Tomorrow" is finally today: It's Annie Live! night on NBC! Fans of musicals, over-the-top spectacles, and/or live-tweeting can tune in to see Harry Connick Jr. dance in a bald cap while Taraji P. Henson schemes to ruin kids' lives. Newcomer Celina Smith stars as the little orphan herself. Water-cooler TV events are hard to come by these days, so we'll take 'em where we can get 'em. If Annie's not your speed, you could watch a documentary about Kenny G on HBO, or hold out for weekend releases like the final episodes of Netflix's Money Heist or Hulu's PEN15.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Green Snake’ on Netflix, the Far-Too-Action-Packed Second Part of a Chinese Animated Fantasy Saga

This effing hellhole place is called Asuraville, and Verta gets the guided tour thanks to a woman named Sister Sun (Qiu Qiu) as they tear ass through the city, avoiding antagonists known as Ox-heads and Horse-faces, which I wish I was making up, but I’m not. The Ox-heads and Horse-faces ride studly motorcycles and dress like they’re in heavy metal videos from 1983, and they’re the rival gang to Sun’s pals, led by Sima (Wei Chao), who are all quite sexy and athletic, and look like refugees from Tank Girl, except for the giant octopus, who just looks like a giant octopus, and who I’m sure looks sexy and athletic to other octopuses. Sun gets Verta some pants and gives her rifle and motorcycle lessons so they can survive in this setting, which I interpreted to be a confluence of multiversal realms, although I could be way off, not that it remotely matters. Point being, it’s a dangerous place, especially when the hero characters are all nearly obliterated by a tornado full of deer ghosts, another thing I promise I’m not making up.
TV SERIES
signalscv.com

Watch Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Online Streaming For Free at home: Here’s full episodes

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Money Heist season 5 part 2 2021 Full episodes how and where to watch it online for free right now at home. Is ‘Money Heist Season 5’ on HBO Max, Netflix or Prime video? How to Watch the heist crime drama series “Money Heist Season 5 Part 2” TV-Show? Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 Streaming Free: How to Watch Money Heist Season 5 At Home online?
TV SERIES

