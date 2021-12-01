Memorial High School names Patterson as head football coach

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walter Moses Patterson has been named as the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for the McAllen Memorial High School Mustangs.

“Coach Patterson has been a fundamental part of Memorial athletics for many years,” Memorial High Principal Pedro Alvarez Jr. said. “He has proven himself to be an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and creates an environment where kids excel.”

Patterson brings 20 years of coaching experience to the job and has been a part of the Mustangs coaching staff since 2010.

Patterson, as the interim head coach, led the Mustangs to an 11-2 record this football season.

During that season, the Mustangs made it to their furthest advance in playoffs in 10 years. Winning the District, Bi-District, and Area Championships.

In his new position as Athletic Director, Patterson will oversee all McAllen Memorial High School sports programs.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a head coach,” Patterson said. “It’s been a tremendous journey. I appreciate this opportunity.”

