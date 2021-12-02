Diana — an edifice or edification

Helpless and hopeless in the royal family, helpful and and hope filling as loyal royal in the global family. Fortuned but fated; destined with a random end. So much luck and lot so severe. Her journey — mile markers for ours....
Acting more like a creative memoir than a biopic, the new film Spencer captures a time in Princess Diana’s life when the pressures of a broken marriage, hyperbole published in the tabloids, and a battle with an eating disorder forced her to take action—all under the watchful eyes of the Royal Family.
It seems that more than 20 years after her death, Princess Diana is still everywhere. The late Princess of Wales, who tragically died in 1997, is being portrayed on Netflix's The Crown, in the new film Spencer by Kristen Stewart, and now on Broadway in Diana, The Musical. ET spoke...
The truth about the royal family is finally revealed on the big screen and it’s a real tragedy to watch.The widely-known story of the beloved Diana, princess of Wales, is depicted in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer”. The film is composed of happiness, youth, discovery, heartbreak and misery, representing all 36 years...
“Spencer” is a film about the late Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, as she tries to survive a stuffy three-day weekend at the opulent Sandringham House with the British Royal family. Throughout the film, Diana is battling an eating disorder and severe depression due to the rigid routine structure...
In Neon’s Spencer, Kristen Stewart gives a beguiling performance as Princess Diana of Wales. Taking place over three days during the Christmas holiday as the royal family gathers to enjoy extravagant meals and throw shooting parties in the country, the film sees Diana falling apart at the seams. With rumors of Prince Charles’ infidelity looming over her — as well as the crushing weight of royal tradition that leaves the princess losing any semblance of control over her life and body — Spencer resembles a psychological thriller about the dissolution of a marriage and a woman on the verge of...
The Duke of Cambridge has revealed a Tina Turner hit brings back treasured memories of his mother singing it at the “top of her voice” with her sons as she drove them to school.William shared the poignant “family moment” in an audio walking tour recorded for Apple and described how Diana Princess of Wales took him to a homeless shelter to teach him the important lesson – there is life outside “palace walls”.His children appear to have inherited his love of music and the duke recounts Princess Charlotte going “crazy” dancing to Shakira, and how an AC/DC song...
According to a former aide, Princess Diana was the first to stray before Prince Charles began an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. For decades, royal gossip has speculated that Prince Charles' first love was never the Princess of Wales, who was forced to suffer in silence for much of the time during his marriage to Princess Diana.
Chances are, some of us don’t remember Princess Diana and Princes Charles’s divorce, but it was a looooong process. As in, they separated in 1992 and didn’t actually make it official till years later. And according to royal expert Emma Cooper, Princess Diana wanted to make the relationship work. “I...
Princess Diana heard more painful words from Prince Charles than expected, one of which had been recorded in a newly unearthed clip. Before Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced, the Princess of Wales publicly spoke about the struggles she faced as the duke's wife. She also spoke up about her mental and emotional struggles while trying to please her husband despite his infidelity.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
When Princess Diana’s marriage started to unravel, she stopped wearing the Patek Philippe gold watch that Prince Charles had given to her on her 20th birthday. In its place she frequently wore a classic Cartier Tank Louis on an alligator strap, which was a gift from her father, Earl Edward John Spencer. While she had numerous timepieces, Diana favored the streamlined classic watch and it aligned with her emerging independent spirit.
Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
For World AIDS Day (Wednesday, December 1), Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, wrote an emotional letter continuing his mother’s fight against the disease. (Princess Diana was at the forefront of the effort to break the stigma experienced by people affected by HIV and AIDS in the 1980s and 1990s.) His...
Prince William and Prince Harry are uniting for mom. The brothers, whose relationship has been painfully strained for much of the last two years, came together to honor the young people working hard in the name of their late mother, Princess Diana. Prince William, 39, met with 10 British recipients...
Princess Diana was not only fashion-forward, she was food-forward, too — especially when she separated from Prince Charles and began living on her own at Kensington Palace. "She'd gotten her life back on track and was eating healthy," royal chef Darren McGrady recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. Chef McGrady, who had spent 11 years working at Buckingham Palace, became personal chef to Diana, William, and Harry when the prince and princess ended their marriage. When he did, McGrady joined an intimate household. Reader's Digest claims that, at that time, Princess Diana lived with a limited staff, including McGrady, a dresser, and a housekeeper.
Hollywood’s been royally fawning over Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana — and just about everything else about the new movie Spencer — while the Twitterverse and some critics haven’t been as impressed (this reviewer called it “absurd”). Did Stewart get the princess’ voice right? Did the director take too...
Anyone who’s seen The Crown, Spencer, or any of the other fictionalized stories about Princess Diana’s time in the Royal Family (or, you know, lived through the ‘80s and ‘90s) understands that the People’s Princess had a fraught relationship with Prince Charles. Aaccording to royal expert Matt Robins, who worked on CNN’s six-part docu-series Diana, Charles had some complicated feelings about Diana’s untimely death in 1997. “I think by the end of Diana’s journey, I see [Charles] as grief-stricken,” he told Us Weekly on Nov. 18.
