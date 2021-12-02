ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

1 Dead, 1 Injured After New York Train Crashes Into Jeep in Hudson Valley

By Bobby Welber
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Hudson Valley man is dead and the female driver is injured. On Wednesday around 4 p.m., the Kingston Police Department responded to a report of a car struck by a train at the Smith Ave crossing. , The Kingston Police Department responded to a report of a car...

hudsonvalleypost.com

