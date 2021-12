Saxo Bank predicts the rise of NFT music platforms in 2022. NFT music platforms will provide more income to musicians. SPOT sees decline despite the massive inflow of revenue. Since its inception in 2009, the crypto sector has undergone a massive upgrade to provide more than the use case it was designed for. When Bitcoin was developed in 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto wanted a peer-to-peer payment system. Over the last couple of years, we have seen the sector infused in other aspects such as payments, services, and the likes. A recent prediction by Saxo Bank has tipped NFT streaming websites to leapfrog top streaming websites by 2022.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO