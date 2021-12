A four-game winning streak has boosted Auburn basketball back into the top-20 of the latest AP poll. Auburn defeated UCF and Yale, both by double digits at home, last week to improve to 7-1 on the season and giving the Tigers four straight wins since their lone loss of the year in double-overtime against UConn. Auburn’s hot play was recognized by voters, who moved Bruce Pearl’s team up three spots to No. 18 in the Week 4 rankings released Monday morning.

AUBURN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO