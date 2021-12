Popeye's was proposed on the same site in January but city officials discouraged it due to traffic concerns. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Cactus Properties is taking another run at developing a restaurant on a parcel north of the Dollar General on State Route 161 or Orange Beach Boulevard. It could possibly be another Cactus Cantina which already operates two restaurants in Orange Beach, one in Gulf Shores, one in Foley and two in Pensacola.

