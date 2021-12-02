5G home internet options expanded in Dayton area bringing options for consumers

No internet FILE PHOTO: (Carolyn Ann Ryan/Getty Images)

Two area cell service providers have launched 5G home internet services in the Greater Dayton area, offering consumers more options for home internet service.

Verizon launched its 5G home internet service in Dayton on Thursday joining T-Mobile in providing 5G home internet.

“5G Home, a new kind of home internet, is truly unlimited broadband service with no data caps,” Verizon said in a statement.

T-Mobile also launched its 5G Home Internet in the Dayton area in October to provide consumers in the region more options.

“Many parts of the country have extremely limited, slow Internet options and the pandemic has increased our reliance on Internet connectivity,” T-Mobile said.

Verizon’s new service is available to its customers for $50 a month with a qualifying mobile plan or $70 per month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan, according to the company’s announcement. T-Mobile offers its home internet service for $50 with autopay.

Both service providers join major internet providers like Spectrum and AT&T, which have provided high-speed internet options in the Miami Valley for years.

