Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. After an initial jump on Thursday, shares of Grab slumped more than 20% in their Nasdaq trading debut after the ride-hailing and delivery app merged with U.S. blank-check firm Altimeter Growth Corp in a special purpose acquisition company—or SPAC—deal valued at $40 billion, the largest ever. The $4.5 billion Grab raised in the deal makes it the largest IPO by a Southeast Asian company in U.S. history.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO