ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Genes associated with hearing loss visualised in new study

By Uppsala University
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from Uppsala University have been able to document and visualize hearing loss-associated genes in the human inner ear, in a unique collaboration study between otosurgeons and geneticists. The findings illustrate that discrete subcellular structures in the human organ of hearing, the cochlea, are involved in the variation of risk of...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Loss#Genes#Genetics#Organ Of Corti#Bmc Medicine#Uppsala University#Gwas#Md#Biobank
Inverse

Gut study reveals one behavior may matter more than genes for long-term health

What makes you? Is it your genes, your experiences, or the trillion of microorganisms inside you that shape the person you are today?. Your body is host to a universe inhabited by bacteria, fungi, viruses as diverse and mysterious as the cosmos. Your gut reflects your past and your present — and new research suggests your gut may also predict the future of your health.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured. "These mice had very severe diabetes with blood sugar readings of more than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood – levels that could...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Cataract surgery linked with lessened dementia risk: study

Cataracts affect most older adults at risk for dementia, and now researchers are finding strong evidence that cataract surgery is associated with a lower risk of developing dementia. The Adult Changes in Thought (ACT) study is a long-standing, Seattle-based observational study at Kaiser Permanente Washington of more than 5,000 participants...
SEATTLE, WA
dallassun.com

Increased heart rate associated with heightened risk of dementia: Study

Solna [Sweden], December 4 (ANI): According to new research at the Karolinska Institutet, an increased resting heart rate can be an independent risk factor for dementia. The study has been published in the 'Alzheimer'sDementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association'. The number of people living with dementia is expected to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
atlanticcitynews.net

Which gene's loss can affect daily behaviour? Study finds out

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): Life is organized on a 24-hour schedule. Central to this regular rhythm is the circadian clock, timekeepers that are present in virtually every organ, tissue and cell type. When a clock goes awry, sleep disruption or a variety of diseases can result. The study was...
SCIENCE
PsyPost

Different facets of narcissism are associated with different personal values, study finds

New research from Poland sheds light on how narcissistic personality traits are related to personal values. The findings, published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences, provide evidence that valuing self-enhancement is a core aspect of narcissism. But the study also indicates that different facets of narcissism are associated with different personal values.
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Fluorescence lifetime imaging to study DNA compaction and gene activities

Optical imaging is useful to investigate the structure and function of cellular genomes, but it is nevertheless challenging to image the immensely convoluted and irregular compacted DNA polymer. In a new report now published on Nature, Light: Science & Applications, Svitlana M. Levchenko and a team of researchers in China, Poland, and the U.S., developed fluorescence life-time imaging (FLIM) to advance the genomic structure during DNA compaction. During the work, they used two mechanisms, where one relied on the local refractive index of fluorescence probes incorporated into DNA, and the other relied on the Forster resonance energy transfer process (FRET) between the donor and acceptor fluorophores, also incorporated into the DNA. The team validated the proposed mechanisms using cell culture to reveal a significant difference in gene-rich and gene-poor pools of genomic DNA.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Gene Expression in the Hypothalamus Potentially Associated With Health and Metabolism

An embryonic stem cell model allowed investigators to study the genetic architecture first in hypothalamic progenitor cells, prior to their full development, and then nucleus-like hypothalamic neurons. Investigators used an embryonic stem cell model to study gene expression during development of the hypothalamus, which could be associated with puberty, body...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Unsung gene is key to how antibodies develop: study

Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered that an overlooked gene plays a major role in the development of antibodies, which help the immune system recognize and fight viruses including SARS-CoV-2, bacteria and other causes of infectious disease. The gene—FAM72A — facilitates production of high-quality antibodies by enabling the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy