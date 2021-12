The Delta variant shows us how disruptive a COVID mutation can be, which is why news of a new one—called Omicron—is cause for concern, not panic, say virus experts. As they study its transmissibility, and whether or not it leads to more severe disease, they also implore you to get vaccinated or, if you're eligible, boosted. Meanwhile, virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on The Morning News podcast to issue five points of advice about how you can stay safe. Read on for all five points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO