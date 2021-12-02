Ohio native becomes first openly transgender player to qualify for ‘Tournament of Champions’

(WJW) — A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant originally from Ohio has become the first openly transgender player to qualify for the show’s ‘Tournament of Champions.’

Amy Schneider, now of Oakland, Ca., grew up in Dayton, according to Dayton Daily News.

During Wednesday’s show, she won her 11th straight game with $421,000 total in winnings.

“It’s just so surprising,” Schneider previously said of her record-breaking streak, according to ‘Jeopardy!’ “You know, I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t think I could do good. But this has just been so much better than what I thought I would do.”

She said she grew up watching the show with her parents.

“It’s probably been 35 years I’ve been watching the show,” she told ‘Jeopardy!’ “My mom was a college professor, so I was always very interested in learning and she really instilled that in me.”

She used the Thanksgiving episode of the show to take the opportunity to wear a trans flag pin to advocate for the transgender community, according to the Dayton Daily News.

She told ‘Jeopardy!’ she herself was inspired by a comedian who is a transgender woman that she met in San Francisco.

“Growing up in the midwest in a conservative family, I got kind of a distorted idea of what it meant to be trans,” she said. “Seeing her being smart and funny and cool and just a normal person with a normal life and kids…just showed me it was something I could possibly be. And that really made a difference for me.”

