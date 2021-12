The Chuck E. Cheese Churro Frost Bites are being launched at participating locations now to provide patrons with a way to enjoy a seasonally inspired treat. The menu item consists of bite-sized churros that have been covered in a blue raspberry sugar before being topped with a drizzling of white icing and edible glitter. This gives the dessert a cool hue that will sparkling in the light and is thus great for consumers of all ages to enjoy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO