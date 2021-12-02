Germany Announces Lockdown For Unvaccinated

Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced Monday that an epidemiologist who has been a prominent voice of caution in the coronavirus pandemic will be Germany's new health minister, part of a team that includes the first woman to become the country's top security official.Scholz presented his center-left Social Democrats nominees for the Cabinet hours before the last of the prospective partners in the new government, the environmentalist Greens planned to announce whether their members have voted in a ballot to approve a three-party coalition deal. That would clear the way for parliament to elect Scholz on Wednesday after conventions...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO