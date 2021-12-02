ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Residents against Tyrone gold mine take protest to London

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ekqI_0dCBRWq600

Residents opposed to a controversial gold mine in a scenic part of Northern Ireland said it is causing stress and sleepless nights for local people, as they protested in London.

The planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle, County Tyrone, was submitted in November 2017, and there have been more than 40,000 representations about the proposal.

Opposition to the mine in the Sperrin Mountains, an area of outstanding natural beauty, is focused on environmental concerns.

Fidelma O’Kane is among a dozen people in London who will hand a letter into 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, from the people of the Sperrins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UteyF_0dCBRWq600
Demonstrators protest in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The letter says: “The Sperrin Mountains are our home – a wild, unspoilt, naturally beautiful place we share with an amazing array of wildlife, flora and fauna, animals, sparkling mountain streams, wells, lakes, rivers, sacred and historic places, battle sites, ancient sli and rich archaeology.

“We have come to London with a clear message: Our people do not want goldmining or Dalradian Gold.

“Thirty-eight thousand objections, a number never before recorded in Northern Ireland, have been received by the Department for Infrastructure to Dalradian Gold’s planning application for a mammoth gold mine and processing plant.”

Ms O’Kane, a retired lecturer in her 60s who lives in the area, said the long-running issue has caused people a lot of worry and stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0P2P_0dCBRWq600
Protesters Fidelma O’Kane, Cormac McAleer and Emmet McAleer (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

She told the PA news agency: “It’s affected people’s mental health, a lot of people are having sleepless nights because they’re worried about what the future holds for their children.”

Ms O’Kane, a member of Save Our Sperrins, said people are wondering if there will still be a school in the area, and if their children will be able to live there.

“What is the future? The mining company at the consultation told us that they could relocate us.

“I mean, they don’t understand people’s attachment to the land and to the area.

“They don’t seem to understand that. They just think you can, you know, money will solve all your problems, that you can, you know, be paid and just go away.”

We don't need gold mining. We don't need gold

Ms O’Kane said the gold mine has also caused friction within families.

“We don’t need gold mining. We don’t need gold. There’s enough gold in the bank vaults in the world to do for all technological needs for 500 years,” she said.

Her husband, Cormac McAleer, said people need to be much more aware of the environmental implications of extractive industries.

The couple’s son, Emmet McAleer, an independent councillor, said the planning application for the Dalradian gold mine project is the most objected to planning application ever, on the island of Ireland.

Mr McAleer told the PA news agency: “We learned, if nothing else during the pandemic, that what we need is fresh air, clean water.

“As the old saying goes, you can’t eat money, at the end of the day.

“So we need to get our priorities straight.”

The group is calling on the Crown Estate to desist from awarding any further options to Dalradian Gold.

The Crown Estate does not grant mineral exploration rights, it grants an option to take a lease of the Mines Royal if a satisfactory planning permission is obtained for gold (or silver) extraction.

Those interested in mineral exploration and extraction must follow all statutory processes and procedures such as Town and Country Planning legislation and may require exploration licences from the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Exploration companies also need to enter into private contractual arrangements for access and other relevant factors with any relevant landowners.

Dalradian has said in the past that the mine would transform the economy of the area.

In September this year it was announced that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was to formally request that the Planning Appeals Commission hold a public inquiry into the Dalradian Gold Mine project.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Dalradian has submitted a planning application for an underground gold-copper-silver mine in Northern Ireland.

Environmentally responsible modern mining already takes place safely across Europe in countries such as Sweden, Ireland and Scotland, and we plan to replicate that success with the continent’s first carbon neutral (net zero) mine.

“The project will be one of the largest inward investments ever in the west of Northern Ireland and will create circa 1,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs which will be a huge boost for our local community.

“We have already received over 3,000 expressions of interest from those seeking a career in mining.”

Dalradian said it welcomes the decision by Ms Mallon to refer the planning application to an independent public inquiry.

“This will be a further opportunity for all aspects of the project to be scrutinised and assessed. If people would like more information, they can speak with our local community relations team,” the spokesperson said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns blocked main roads and bridges Saturday to decry a planned lithium mine despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators. Blowing whistles and chanting “Uprising! Uprising!” protesters stopped traffic on the...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichola Mallon
The Independent

Omicron: 75 new cases of variant identified in England, bringing UK total to 150

A further 75 cases of the omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in England, the government has said.The new infections join the previous 29 confirmed cases of the of the variant known by scientists as B.1.1.529, bringing the total number in England to 104.The UK total has now reached 150.People infected with the omicron variant in England have now been located in the East Midlands, East of England, London, North East, North West, South East, South West and West Midlands.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said targeted testing was being carried in locations where the positive cases were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

Hummingbird Resources restarts Mali gold mine

Hummingbird Resources (LON: HUM) has restarted operations at its Yanfolila gold mine in Mali following an improvement in the security situation that forced the company to halt operations at its only producing mine earlier this week. The company said the Malian government had intervened to clear illegal roadblocks and restore...
METAL MINING
The Independent

Protesters gather in London following Channel crossing deaths

A crowd of over 100 people gathered outside the Home Office on Thursday night (25 November) to express anger and grief at the deaths of 27 people who were attempting to cross the Channel the day before. Groups including Black Lives Matter UK and Sisters Uncut organized the protest in...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Serbian anti-mining activists block roads to protest against new laws

BELGRADE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hundreds of environmental protesters blocked several major roads in Serbia on Saturday to protest against two new laws that they say will give free rein to foreign mining companies in the country. Serbia’s government has offered mineral resources to companies including China’s Zijin copper miner...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Mine#Mining Equipment#Save Our Sperrins
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
Daily Beast

Switzerland Approves Assisted ‘Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland has just legalized a new way to die by assisted suicide. The country’s medical review board has authorized the use of the Sarco Suicide Pod, which is a 3-D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows that can be transported to a tranquil place for a person’s final moments of life.
HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
The Tab

New rules mean middle-class drug users could lose their UK passport

Middle-class drug users are being targeted as part of a 10-year-strategy, where they could see their passport and driving licence taken away as punishment. The government intends to knuckle down on “lifestyle” users of class A drugs – proposals designed to target wealthy professionals who the government claim are driving the practices with their demand.
U.K.
The Independent

Ireland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected

Ireland is braced for winds of more than 130km, as the island prepares for the impact of Storm Barra Schools, colleges and creches in some of the worst affected areas will remain closed in Ireland on Tuesday, amid warnings that no part of the island will escape from the effects of the major storm.Covid-19 test and vaccination centres will also remain closed in some parts of the country.Met Eireann has warned that disruption to travel and the power supply are likely, along with coastal flooding.Gardai have urged anyone living in areas affected by red or orange warnings to avoid unnecessary...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy