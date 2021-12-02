Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking back on this 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich knows what he’d do differently:. Sorry, am I yelling? Happens sometimes when things get weird and the Colts are red hot and dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and DeflateGate mastermind Tom Brady is about to lose right here in Indianapolis, and then everything changes and the Colts aren’t hot anymore but they won’t run the ball despite having the best running back in the NFL. And then finally, after 26 consecutive passing plays, the Colts remember their best player wears No. 28 and they start handing Jonathan Taylor the ball and they score easily, but it’s too little, too late, and the Bucs win.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO