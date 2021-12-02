ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor wins AFC Offensive Player of the Month

WTHR
WTHR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is once again getting recognition for his impressive performances on the field. The NFL announced Thursday, Taylor is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November. It's the second consecutive month he's won the...

www.wthr.com

sacramentosun.com

Colts riding RB Jonathan Taylor into tango with Tom Brady, Bucs

Hyperbole or not, Magic Johnson said he could tell opponents every play his Los Angeles Lakers team would run and, if executed correctly, no defense could stop it. If the Indianapolis Colts feel the same way about their running game these days, they couldn't be blamed. Not with the success that second-year running back Jonathan Taylor is enjoying as the new league leader in rushing.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jonathan Taylor puts on old-school show in Colts’ big Week 11 win over Bills

There was still time for the Bills to come back Sunday in sleety Orchard Park, N.Y., down 24-7 to the Colts early in the third quarter. Indianapolis had the ball, first down at the Buffalo 31, and coach Frank Reich loved this play-action call, and he called it. Incomplete. Penalty. The Colts got pushed out of field-goal range and had to punt. After the series was over, Reich decided to do something no coach in modern football does, and something he never does.
NFL
indianapolismonthly.com

Game 11: Colts-Bills, Jonathan Taylor Superstar Edition

Hi, it’s your (hopefully) favorite sports talker guy, Derek Schultz, here with a full complement of Indy Monthly #analysts, Nate Miller and Michael Rubino, to discuss Football Things! Unfortunately, I have to pause from looking up plane tickets to Los Angeles in early February to do this, but I want to be “””professional.”””
NFL
NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads 2022 Pro Bowl voting by fans

Indianapolis Colts running back ﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿, with 81,087 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2022 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (80,673 votes) ranks second overall, while Kansas City Chiefs tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (79,910 votes), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (76,604 votes) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ (75,637 votes) round out the top five.
NFL
Reuters

NFL roundup: Jonathan Taylor scores five times as Colts blast Bills

2021-11-22 06:08:09 GMT+00:00 - Jonathan Taylor rushed for 185 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts walloped the Buffalo Bills 41-15 in Orchard Park, N.Y. Taylor tallied four scores on the ground and another on a pass as Indianapolis (6-5) made a mockery of the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor enters uncharted territory after historic performance vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts upset the Buffalo Bills, thanks to star running back Jonathan Taylor. Inserting himself into the conversation for MVP, the former second round pick became just the 18th player in NFL history to score five touchdowns. Taylor additionally became the only player ever in the league to rush for 175 yards, have four rushing touchdowns, and catch a touchdown in a single game, per Field Yates of ESPN:
NFL
hypefresh.co

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Single-Handedly Destroys Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor not only physically carried the Colts back into playoff contention but he also made his case for a potential MVP candidate. Taylor single-handedly destroyed the Buffalo Bills and exposed the number one ranked defense going into week 11. He rushed the ball for a...
NFL
FanSided

Biggest threat for the Buccaneers vs. Colts isn’t Jonathan Taylor

The Buccaneers will have bigger problems than a running back when they face off with the Colts this week. Running backs are flashy players in the NFL, but they don’t change games. In the modern game, scheme matters far more than the player for every team other than the Titans, and the Buccaneers know this well.
NFL
FOX Sports

Brady, Buccaneers hit the road to take on Jonathan Taylor, Colts in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season features two powerhouse squads doing battle right out of the gate on Sunday. That's when the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the 6-5 Indianapolis Colts on FOX (1 p.m. ET). Both teams are coming off convincing wins in Week 11 — the Bucs dominated the New York Giants at home, 30-10, and the Colts went on the road and shut down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, 41-15.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor looks to set NFL record vs. Bucs

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be looking to set an NFL record when his team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Taylor has enjoyed an incredible run over his last eight games. In fact, it’s historic. In each of his last eight games, Taylor has recorded at least 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. Only two players have done so in NFL history: LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Lydell Mitchell (1975-1976).
NFL
FanSided

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor MVP case hits NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to gain mainstream praise. Slowly but surely, the NFL world is realizing what Indianapolis Colts fans have been screaming for the past season and a half: Jonathan Taylor is special. Not just special, but one of the best players in the NFL. While...
NFL
USA Today

Opinion: Colts had Bucs beat until they forget they had Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS – Looking back on this 38-31 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, Colts coach Frank Reich knows what he’d do differently:. Sorry, am I yelling? Happens sometimes when things get weird and the Colts are red hot and dominating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and DeflateGate mastermind Tom Brady is about to lose right here in Indianapolis, and then everything changes and the Colts aren’t hot anymore but they won’t run the ball despite having the best running back in the NFL. And then finally, after 26 consecutive passing plays, the Colts remember their best player wears No. 28 and they start handing Jonathan Taylor the ball and they score easily, but it’s too little, too late, and the Bucs win.
NFL
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PETER KING SPEAKS WITH COLTS RB JONATHAN TAYLOR & HEAD COACH FRANK REICH IN THIS WEEK’S “FMIA” COLUMN

“Jonathan Taylor is the best back not named Derrick Henry.” – King. “We owed those dudes something.” – Taylor on Beating Buffalo in Postgame Locker Room Speech. “The Eagles said they were going to give Hurts a legitimate chance to stake his claim to the starting job before the 2022 offseason rolled around…He’s capitalizing on that promise, and in a very big way recently.” – King on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.
NFL
1075thefan.com

Did Frank Reich Cost the Colts a Win By Abandoning Jonathan Taylor?

Indianapolis – The Colts fell to 6-6 after blowing their 3rd double digit lead of the season in a 38-31 loss to the defending Super Bowl Champs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. A lot of fans have pointed to the decision in the 3rd quarter to not have the NFL’s leading rusher Jonathan Taylor register a carry as the reason for the loss. On his show Monday JMV didn’t name that as the #1 reason for the loss, but said it was absolutely inexcusable:
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Jonathan Taylor's remarkable streak snapped in loss for Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor had a strong game once again for the Indianapolis Colts, but his incredible streak of games hitting 100 yards was snapped in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Sunday’s game, Taylor posted 83 yards rushing and found the end zone with a game-tying touchdown late in...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts News: Why did the Colts not give Jonathan Taylor the ball more?

Why Did The Colts Not Give Jonathan Taylor The Ball More?. Tom Brady ripped out the Indianapolis Colts’ hearts again. But this time the 44-year-old quarterback had plenty of help. Colts insisted on helping Bucs; five times!. There’s every reason to believe Tom Brady would have found a way. He’s...
NFL
WTHR

Colts Game Blog: Indianapolis gets road shutout, beats Houston, 31-0

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts got their first road shutout since 1992, winning Sunday at Houston 31-0. The Colts took advantage of an anemic Texans’ offense and a defense that struggled at times in improving their season record to 7-6. It was another impressive game for running back Jonathan Taylor....
NFL
