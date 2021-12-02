ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-77 driver has apparent heroin overdose, Iredell County Sheriff says

By Walter Hermann
 4 days ago

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An unidentified man driving along I-77 had an apparent heroin overdose, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday deputies who were on duty near Exit 59 on I-77 noticed an erratic vehicle and attempted to make contact with the vehicle in a rest area, where the vehicle struck a guard rail and a trash can.

The unidentified driver was found unresponsive and slumped over the steering wheel.

Deputies observed what they believed to be heroin inside the vehicle and determine the driver was overdosing, according to the sheriff’s report.

Sheriff: Union County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop speeding, impaired driver traveling wrong way

The driver was removed from the vehicle and Narcan was administered and the driver began breathing on their own, regaining consciousness.

Iredell County EMS, Ebenezer Fire and Rescue, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of any charges.

