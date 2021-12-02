ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Queensbury woman arrested for stealing thousands of dollars from golf course

By Sarah Darmanjian
 4 days ago

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Jean Garry, 61, Queensbury was arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, on Tuesday. Garry is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an area golf course where she worked, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Garry had been working for the golf course for several years when it was discovered she had stolen the money during an investigation by Sheriff Investigator Jason Palmer. They also said they were able to recover a portion of the stolen money.

After her arrest, Garry was processed at the Sheriff’s Office in Warren County and is expected to appear in Queensbury Town Court on December 13. No further information was released by the Sheriff’s Office.

