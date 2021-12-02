ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID, Conflicts Prompt UN to Make Record Appeal for Humanitarian Aid

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA - The United Nations is appealing for a record $41 billion to help 183 million of the world's most vulnerable people suffering from multiple crises, including poverty, hunger, conflict, and the impact of COVID-19. U.N. officials report an estimated 274 million people worldwide will require emergency aid and protection next...

AFP

World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The World Bank will consider a compromise plan to release humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by shifting funds intended for rebuilding efforts, a source told AFP Monday. The bank's management will discuss the proposal at an informal board meeting on Tuesday to re-direct funds from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) "to support humanitarian efforts through UN and other humanitarian agencies with presence and logistic capabilities in the country," the source said, without providing further details. The United Nations has warned that around 22 million Afghans, or more than half the country, will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover in August. The financial crunch worsened after Washington froze about $10 billion of the country's reserves and deteriorated further after the World Bank and International Monetary Fund halted Afghanistan's access to funding.
CHARITIES
dallassun.com

Afghanistan's economy crashed since Taliban takeover, plunging country into world's worst humanitarian crises: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Afghanistan's economy has crashed since the Taliban's take over of Kabul in mid-August, plunging the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, said a media report. Writing in New York Times, Christina Goldbaum said that "three months into the Taliban's rule, Afghanistan's economy...
ADVOCACY
dallassun.com

Afghanistan's Jalalabad city to receive humanitarian aid from Iran: Governor

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): The airfield in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad is ready for operation and will soon receive humanitarian aid from Iran, local media reported. "The airfield of the city of Jalalabad is ready to receive domestic and international flights... The authorities will soon receive humanitarian...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amid humanitarian crisis, Red Cross to continue provide aid to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is expected to continue to provide humanitarian aid to Islamic Emirate. Sputnik News citing a Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported on Tuesday that ICRC Director of Operations Dominik Stillhart said during...
CHARITIES
UN News Centre

Ethiopia: Humanitarian aid needed as situation deteriorates in Tigray

With the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, continuing to deteriorate, it is critical to establish a regular flow of humanitarian aid into the region, the Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday. Yesterday, almost 40 trucks with humanitarian supplies, including food, left the Afar capital of Semera for Tigray...
AFRICA
milwaukeesun.com

UN responds to increased humanitarian needs in Yemen following shift in front lines

New York [US], November 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations and partners are responding to increased humanitarian needs in Yemen following a shift in front lines in Hodeidah governorate over the past 10 days, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday. Aid agencies are helping...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Taliban, Qatar discuss issue of humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Doha [Qatar], November 27 (ANI): A Taliban delegation met with the special envoy of Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, to discuss ways to improve humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens. This meeting comes as a delegation from the Taliban is currently visiting Qatar, where a new round of...
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

Humanitarian situation worsening in Yemen’s Marib conflict zone -IOM

DUBAI (Reuters) – The number of displaced people in camps in Yemen’s Marib province has risen nearly 10-fold since September, with over 45,000 people fleeing their homes as Houthi forces press an offensive, the U.N. migration agency IOM said on Wednesday. Conditions at 137 displacement sites are poor and deteriorating,...
ADVOCACY
thedallasnews.net

Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul: Official

Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI): Russia will deliver humanitarian aid to Kabul on Wednesday and organize another return flight, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik. "Yes," Kabul said when asked if Moscow plans to deliver aid to Kabul on December 1, and confirmed that another return flight...
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

India provides medical, humanitarian aid to over 150 countries to deal with COVID-19: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Highlighting India's contribution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Bhattacharyya Secretary (CPVOIA) said that New Delhi provided medical teams, COVID-19 medicines, testing kits and humanitarian supplies to over 150 countries. Bhattacharyya attended the 112th Session of IOM Council on "Impact of COVID-19 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

UN seeks to render financial assistance for vulnerable Afghans, addressing humanitarian crisis

New York [US], December 3 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) is planning to amplify its Afghan focused programs citing the humanitarian crisis in the country. UN is seeking $4.5 billion financial aid for the vulnerable groups around the globe in 2022, with special emphasis on Afghanistan-focused programs addressing the "various needs and circumstances" of the country, reported TOLOnews.
WORLD
AFP

UN says aid needs will surge in 2022 amid pandemic, conflict

The UN warned Thursday that the need for humanitarian aid was skyrocketing worldwide, as the pandemic continues to rage, and climate change and conflicts push more people to the brink of famine. - Famine 'terrifying possibility' - Natural disasters and climate change also drove up displacement and humanitarian needs, as did the continuing Covid-19 pandemic, it found.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego Union-Tribune

UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world's fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic
WORLD
AFP

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the latest countries to confirm locally transmitted cases of the variant, as Omicron infections pushed South Africa's total cases past three million. The World Health Organization has warned it could take weeks to determine how infectious the variant is, whether it causes more severe illness and how effective treatments and vaccines are against it. "We're going to get the answers that everybody out there needs," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
New York Post

Famous doctor killed in Afghanistan after family pays ransom

A prominent doctor was kidnapped and killed in Northern Afghanistan — despite a hefty ransom paid to secure his release, family members revealed. Psychiatrist Mohamed Nader Alemi’s body was picked up by the side of the road Thursday, two months after he was snatched from Mazar-i-Sharif. His captors had demanded...
PUBLIC SAFETY

