British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton says a 2021 triumph would represent his best-ever season in the sport.The Mercedes man trails Max Verstappen in the championship by eight points, as he looks to win an eighth title in F1.Having come from more than 30 points back earlier in the season to now win back-to-back races at Brazil and Qatar, Hamilton says that a record-breaking triumph this year would be his finest achievement.“If I get the job done, I think it will [be my greatest championship], yeah,” Hamilton said.“But also, no-one has ever been able to fight for an eighth, aside...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO