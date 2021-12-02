ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

CureIndia penetrating the USD 9 bn medical tourism and dental tourism market in India

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): CureIndia, a leading platform for medical tourism and dental tourism in India, has been at the forefront of the billion-dollar Indian MVT industry. The platform has already created a major impact in the medical tourism industry in the pre-pandemic phase is booted up to rejuvenate...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

India looking at USD 2.5 Bn investment in textiles sector, create 0.75 Mn jobs

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 'Textile Week' kicked off yesterday at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 with the country looking at a fresh investment of INR 19,000 crore (USD 2.5 Bn) in the sector, which would be key to a 'Self-reliant India' and becoming a preferred global sourcing partner in textiles.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Increase In Awareness About The Health Benefits Among The People Is Pushing The Demand For Himalayan Salt Market, Scrutinized in New Fact.MR Analysis

Fact.MR has recently announced the addition of a new study on the global Himalayan Salt market to its document repository. This report is intended to provide a detailed analysis of all vital factors impacting negatively or positively on the development of the Himalayan Salt market during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

2021-2026: Garments and Textile Testing Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service

The Latest Released Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service co., Ltd., Intertek, CMA Testing, STC Group, SGS, Asia Quality Focus, SATRA, SgT Group.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Tourism#Tourism In India#Wellness Tourism#Dental Tourism#Cureindia#Ani#Indian#Covid#Cis#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Demand For White Expanded Polystyrene Is Projected To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 4-ross The Assessment Period Of 2021 To 2031

Expanded Polystyrene sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Expanded Polystyrene respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Expanded Polystyrene capacity utilization coefficient.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Omicron is not fatal but India should be prepared for third wave: Top health expert

By Shalini BhardwajHyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Though the world awaits more information on the new COVID variant Omicron, India should be prepared to fight a possible "third wave" which may be caused by the emerging variant keeping in mind its high transmissibility but possibly low fatality, according to a health expert.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

The Increasing Production In Heavy Machine Industries Is Boosting The Demand For Lube Skid Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Lube Skids Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Lube Skids Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Qatar
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
atlantanews.net

The Hammer Unions Market Is Likely To Cultivate A Significant CAGR Of 5.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Hammer Unions Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Hammer Unions Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Agricultural Dyes Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | Blue Nano, Guray Kimya, Sun Chemical

The latest research on "Global Agricultural Dyes Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Mobile Turnstile Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031 With Expected CAGR Of Approximately 6.4%

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Mobile Turnstile Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Mobile Turnstile Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

A/V cleaning and Scratch Removers Market to Witness Increase in Revenues during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

250 Pages A/V cleaning and scratch removers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. Rising demand for DVDs, audio/video disks, and compact disks have significantly taken off since the past few years. In parallel with the following trend, the sales of mp3 music players, DVD players, and many more have also been witnessing a significant uptake in the recent past. The upswing in use of DVDs, audio/video disks, and compact disks is also pushing the adoption of cleaning and maintenance tools, with AR/VR cleaning and scratch removers being a prominent one.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobility Scooters Market to See Booming Growth | Medline Industries, GF Health Products, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Latest released the research study on Global Mobility Scooters Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobility Scooters Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobility Scooters. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Invacare Corporation (United States),Medline Industries, Inc. (United States),Dynatronics Corporation (United States),Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United States),Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd. (China),Carex Health Brands (United States),Roma Medical (United Kingdom),Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China),GF Health Products, Inc. (United States),Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company (India).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Growing Temperature Sensor Technology In Residential And Industrial Application Is Attributed To Generate Convenient Demand For Temperature Calibration Equipment Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Asia Region is Likely to Contribute over 2/5th of the Global Resilient Flooring Market Revenue - Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Resilient Flooring Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth. The report offers actionable and valuable...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bioinformatics Software and Services Market 2021-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The Latest Released Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Medtronic, Royal Philips, Resideo Technologies, Capsule Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Robert Bosch GmbH, Armis, Oracle, PTC, Huawei, Siemens.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft, IBM, Temenos, Google

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Consumer Banking Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Barclays, HSBC Group, Citigroup

The Latest Released Consumer Banking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Consumer Banking industry and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Consumer Banking market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Increasing Demand for High Performance Materials for Manufacturing of Electronics to Boost Fiberglass Fabric Market Growth: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cloud Managed Networking Market To Witness Fabulous Growth | Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear

The Latest Released Cloud Managed Networking market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Cloud Managed Networking market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Cloud Managed Networking market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as DynTek, Inc., Aruba, Cisco, Fortinet, Mindsight, Prodec Networks, APSU, Huawei, Hewlett Packard, Aerohive, Netgear, ACP TECHNOLOGIES, INC. & Total Communications.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy