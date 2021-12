The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland -- but that doesn't mean the two can't get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night's GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO