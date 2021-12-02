So Omicron’s in the US. What Should We Be Doing in Delaware County?

This graphic charts the rise and fall of COVID case in Delaware County. Image via The New York Times.

Delaware County’s COVID-19 hotline was taking calls this week from residents wondering if their vaccinations would protect them against the omicron variant, writes Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The answer from the region’s public health officials is that the new variant is still being monitored but that people should wear masks, get vaccinated, and use this time to get boosters.

Delaware County medical adviser Lisa O’Mahony, a physician, said she expects vaccines to still provide some protection.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the first case of the omicron version of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, in California.

At the moment, Delaware County is still dealing with a spreading delta variant.

Last week, there was an average of 124 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in the county, which is a 28 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior, according to the New York Times.

The good news is that as of Nov. 30, the number of fully vaccinated people ages 12 and up is at 76 percent in the county. Those age 65 and up are 91 percent fully vaccinated.

