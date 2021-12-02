ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
So Omicron’s in the US. What Should We Be Doing in Delaware County?

This graphic charts the rise and fall of COVID case in Delaware County.Image via The New York Times.

Delaware County’s COVID-19 hotline was taking calls this week from residents wondering if their vaccinations would protect them against the omicron variant, writes Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The answer from the region’s public health officials is that the new variant is still being monitored but that people should wear masks, get vaccinated, and use this time to get boosters.  

Delaware County medical adviser Lisa O’Mahony, a physician, said she expects vaccines to still provide some protection.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the first case of the omicron version of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, in California.

At the moment, Delaware County is still dealing with a spreading delta variant.

Last week, there was an average of 124 new daily COVID-19 cases reported in the county, which is a 28 percent increase compared to the two weeks prior, according to the New York Times.

The good news is that as of Nov. 30, the number of fully vaccinated people ages 12 and up is at 76 percent in the county.  Those age 65 and up are 91 percent fully vaccinated.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the omicron variant.

Read more at The New York Times for Delaware County COVID statistics.

DELCO.Today

How Closely Do Pennsylvania Google Searches on Hot-Button Issues Hew to National Trends?

Pennsylvania's Google searches are not dissimilar to national trends on issues like immigration and inflation. Pennsylvania’s Google searches on three current hot-button issues — critical race theory, inflation, and immigration — are mostly on par with national trends, write Mike D’Onofrio and Taylor Allen for AXIOS Philadelphia. Google queries related...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Dunwoody Village has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22.

Image via Dunwoody Village. Dunwoody Village has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22. Image via Dunwoody Village. According to the US News Ratings, the William Hood Dunwoody Care Center has a rating of “High Performing” – the highest possible rating – for both its short-term rehabilitation and long-term care.
HEALTH SERVICES
DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Ranks Among Top 10 States with Worst Road Conditions

A new ranking by Uplift Legal Funding placed Pennsylvania among the top 10 states with the worst roads in the nation, according to a staff report from Stacker. To compile the list of states where roads are in the worst condition, Uplift Legal Funding used data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet and 2019 data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
