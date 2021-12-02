ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM extends EV Chevrolet Bolt production halt to late January

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OH6iH_0dCBM7dh00

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Thursday it would extend a production halt at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, through Jan 28.

The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks after a series of fires.

The suburban Detroit plant halted production in August but conducted two weeks of limited production at Orion starting Nov. 1 to help provide courtesy transportation vehicles for customers during recall repairs.

GM President Mark Reuss said in October the company was addressing the recall before resuming production of new vehicles. GM said Thursday it continued "to focus on battery module replacements."

GM disclosed in October that its battery partner, South Korea's LG Electronics, had agreed to reimburse it for the $2 billion in estimated costs and expenses associated with the Bolt recall.

GM and LG Energy Solution are building two joint-venture U.S. battery plants.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an ongoing investigation into the battery fires. The agency noted in August that all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles had been recalled due to the risk of the high-voltage battery pack catching fire.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
insideevs.com

Flawed Tax Credit: Chevy Bolt Only EV To Qualify For Full $12,500

As part of President Biden's Build Back Better (BBB) legislation, which still has to pass the Senate, US EV buyers may get a refundable tax credit of up to $12,500 when they purchase a new EV. However, $4,500 is earmarked for EVs built in the US by unionized automakers. That said, there is not a single currently available EV in the US that would qualify for the full credit.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025. But with Tesla ensconced as the global EV leader and the Volkswagen Group mounting a $100 billion-plus challenge, GM and Ford are racing for third place, at best.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
thedrive

Chevrolet Bolt Won’t Be Built Again Until 2022 Due to Battery Recall Work

The recall rolls on as GM hustles to make things right with customers. The Chevrolet Bolt battery fire issues remain an ongoing concern for GM, with the company dealing with a glut of recall repairs. General Motors confirmed on Thursday that Bolt production at the Orion Assembly plant will remain shut down for the rest of 2021, reports Detroit News.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Elon Musk Confirms: Tesla Employees Get Health Insurance, Stock, & Are Paid More Than Unionized Auto Workers

In an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Sorkin this past week, General Motors CEO Mary Barra shared some interesting alternative facts about Tesla and how much Tesla pays its employees. To be fair, she was asked some tough questions and Tesla isn’t her company. However, her claim that, as per her last look, “this was not the case,” was said in reference to Tesla’s employees making more than GM’s employees. She also insinuated that Tesla’s employees didn’t receive benefits such as health insurance with that answer — though, it’s hard to be completely certain what she was responding to. Elon Musk quickly debunked this in a reply to a tweet by Sawyer Merritt.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Chevy Bolt EVs Are Still Combusting Like This One At A Dealership

Another day, another Chevy Bolt EV fire, this time right outside a Chevrolet dealership in Clarksville, Maryland. Apparently, the vehicle actually belonged to an employee and the vehicle, predictably, had not had its battery pack replaced as part of the massive recall issued by General Motors for the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models.
CLARKSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Detroit#Chevrolet Suburban#Ev#Orion Assembly#Lg Electronics#Lg Energy Solution
Post-Bulletin

Ford claims No. 1 sales spot in November, poised to outsell GM's EVs

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. claimed it was the best-selling automaker in the U.S. for the third consecutive month in November, a streak it hasn't achieved since 1974, as it reported a 5.9% year-over-year sales boost for the month. The automaker on Thursday said it sold 158,793 vehicles in the...
RETAIL
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Valve Lifter Service Update For V8 Engines

General Motors has issued a service update for 2021 model year full-size truck and SUV models that are being shipped to dealerships and may be affected by valve lifter problems. The problem: affected vehicles may have or may be prone to experiencing a broken valve lifter lock pin spring. This...
CARS
The Verge

General Motors announces it will build a new cathode plant in North America

General Motors announced that it will construct a new cathode factory in North America for its electric vehicle batteries. The factory, which will be built under a joint venture with South Korea’s Posco Chemical, will process cathode active material (CAM), which represents about 40 percent of the cost of an EV battery cell.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
The Verge

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees to stop rushing to increase quarterly deliveries

In a recent memo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has told the company’s employees to not sprint to make deliveries by the end of this quarter, and to instead focus on minimizing costs, CNBC reports. In the November 26th memo, Musk wrote that he doesn’t want the company “spending heavily on expedite fees, overtime and temporary contractors just so that cars arrive in Q4.”
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Responds To General Motors 'Leading' In EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Morgan Stanley Expects Ford To Overtake GM In US EV Sales This Year

Ford looks set to sell more electric vehicles in the US this year than General Motors, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. In a note to investors released to the media on November 30, Jones points out that the Ford Mustang Mach-E will likely outsell the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV in the final two months of 2021.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

GM reveals deal to make a key EV battery element in North America

You can’t build electric cars without batteries, and GM is announcing a new joint venture that it hopes will bring down costs and boost performance as it launches EVs at $30,000 and below. The automaker plans to source, process, or manufacturer the majority of its Ultium electric vehicle batteries in North America by 2025, with the aim of reducing reliance on what’s already looking like a stretched supply chain.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy