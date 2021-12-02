ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Don’t Miss Kody West Tonight At Rockin Rodeo In Midland

By Gwen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Thursday night, so that means you can find live Texas Music at Rockin Rodeo. Tonight you don't want to miss Kody West. Tickets will be available at the door...

LoneStar 92

Chuckwagons For Children – Andrews Christmas Parade

The Andrews Christmas parade is tomorrow night (Friday, December 3rd) at 7 pm, and there will be bands coming from all over Texas to participate with and show support for Andrews' Band and the recent tragedy and loss they went thru. In addition to the festivities and amazing holiday music, stop by and see Chuckwagons For Children. They'll be located by the light show with three authentic Chuckwagons from the 1800s for the family to see and take photos with. They'll also be selling peach cobbler with proceeds benefitting Andrews neighbors in need. You can buy a cup for $2, 3 cups for $5, a half order for $15, or a full order for $30. They will also be providing free Cowboy Coffee while supplies last.
ANDREWS, TX
LoneStar 92

The American Rodeo Brings Tim McGraw And Faith Hill To AT&T Stadium

The American is returning to AT&T Stadium, Saturday, March 5th with the PBR Global Cup and a performance by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Sunday, March 6th. The American, is a legendary western sports and entertainment weekend that occurs annually at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and represents the richest single-day event in all of western sports. Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors will all battle for what could be the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. Owned by Teton Ridge, The American is a true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer.
ARLINGTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Permian Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Pippin!. He is a Corgi/Cattle...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Today Is Giving Tuesday

Today is Giving Tuesday! Today is a day we can all come together to help organizations in our area and around the world. "GivingTuesday is an opportunity for people around the world to come together through generosity in all its forms by sharing acts of kindness and giving their voice, time, money, goods, and advocacy to support communities and causes. " Giving Tuesday.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Top Places to Buy A LIVE Christmas Tree In Midland Odessa

It's definitely time to put up the Christmas tree! Are you putting up a REAL /Live Christmas Tree or are you putting up a FAKE tree? And, if your team LIVE, have you heard about the Christmas Tree shortage? Apparently, there is one this year. Supply chain issues and other factors are apparently making it a bit harder to get a LIVE tree this year. Have you noticed a shortage here in the Permian Basin?
MIDLAND, TX
Charlie Robison
LoneStar 92

Here Are the 10 Worst Cities in Texas Ranked By a YouTuber

This video only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In Texas

You think it's expensive to live in the Permian Basin you haven't seen anything. yet. The current median price of houses for sale in Midland is $334,000, about $157.00 per square foot. In Odessa, the median price of houses for sale is $240,000, about $157.00 per square foot. Here are...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The Mule Barn Cantina Opens Monday

The Mule Barn Cantina is set to open its doors this Monday, November 29th. The Mule Barn Cantina is set to be Midland's news place for live music, good drinks, and great food! You say, where can I find such a place?. The Mule Barn Cantina is located in the...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Happy Thanksgiving Permian Basin!

The Townsquare Media Midland-Odessa offices and studios at 11300 State Highway 191, Building #2 Midland--will be closed for the holiday Wednesday, Nov 24th thru Sunday, Nov 28th with no prize pickup available. We will open again Monday morning November 29th at 8:30 am. We wish you and yours a very...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Don’t Wanna Cook Thursday? These Permian Basin Restaurants Are Open Thanksgiving

There comes a point in life, whether it's because the family can't make it, kids have gone out of state for college and can't make it home, or have moved away and won't be home for the holiday--that you no longer have to cook the big spread for Thanksgiving. Or maybe they're ALL coming and you just don't feel like spending all your time over the stove. Lucky for you (and for my wife and I)-there are a few places open this week that understand. And not only will they be serving Thanksgiving dinner with the main course and all the fixins on the side--they're also going to be serving their own usual menu too. So this way-if turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes aren't your thing-you have something to really be excited about because you can get what you love.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

My Awesome Memories of Water Wonderland Between Midland and Odessa, TX

If you grew up here like me, you can remember summers spent at Water Wonderland, above is a drone video of the abandoned park taken in 2016 by Zach De La Rosa. The park was a sprawling entertainment facility that opened in 1980 and at that time had a mini carnival with a Ferris Wheel and mini roller coaster mostly for the little kids that visited.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Whiskey Myers Is Coming To The Wagner Noel

Whiskey Myers is set to play the Wanger Noel You read that right! Whiskey Myers will be playing the Wagner Noel, Saturday, March 26, 2022. This is going to be a big show. . Tickets will go on sale this Friday. This show will sell out. Drake White will be opening the show for Whiskey Myers.
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

The Best Christmas Office Party We Had Was At Cinergy In Odessa! Book One NOW!

It's that time to think about your Office Holiday Party! Look back at all the parties you have had in the past? Do you need a change this holiday season? The BEST Office Holiday Party we had was at Cinergy in Odessa! If you've ever been to Cinergy in Odessa, you know it's FESTIVE all the time there. Well, did you know you can book your Christmas Holiday Party at Cinergy in Odessa?
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Fair To Midland Bar Is Now OPEN In Midland… Who’s Ready To Play?

Opening day for Fair to Midland has arrived! Opening day is Tuesday November 16, 2021. Midland's newest BAR and Food/Game venue is here. You've seen the SLIDE peeking over the fence, NOW it's time to play games, eat some great food and have a drink or an adult beverage. They describe it as a YEAR ROUND State Fair right here in Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

