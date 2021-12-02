Don’t Miss Kody West Tonight At Rockin Rodeo In Midland

There comes a point in life, whether it's because the family can't make it, kids have gone out of state for college and can't make it home, or have moved away and won't be home for the holiday--that you no longer have to cook the big spread for Thanksgiving. Or maybe they're ALL coming and you just don't feel like spending all your time over the stove. Lucky for you (and for my wife and I)-there are a few places open this week that understand. And not only will they be serving Thanksgiving dinner with the main course and all the fixins on the side--they're also going to be serving their own usual menu too. So this way-if turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and sweet potatoes aren't your thing-you have something to really be excited about because you can get what you love.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO