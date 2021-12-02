ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venetopoulos Positions Variety on Aggressive Growth Path

cruiseindustrynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new CEO of Variety Cruises, Filippos Venetopoulos, has a long-term vision to grow from 250 berths to 3,500 and operate a fleet of 60 small ships globally, all under 100 passengers. Taking the reins as CEO of the third-generation family business earlier this year, a rebranding is planned...

