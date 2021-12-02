ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pistol Annies Shake Up a ‘Snow Globe’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
The Pistol Annies brought a festive party to the stage of the 2021 CMA Country Christmas on Monday night (Nov. 29), delivering a fun live version of their original holiday song, "Snow Globe." The country trio — consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — dressed in...

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

