Actor and musician Jussie Smollett goes on trial Monday. Since he first reported being the victim of a hate crime, his case has been a battleground in our country’s cultural and political wars. Smollett said the attackers hurled their racist and anti-gay slurs with a Trump slogan and a noose, but Chicago police suspected it was all a hoax. After two bodybuilding brothers emerged as witnesses, Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct. Then Cook County’s top prosecutor dropped the charges, igniting a firestorm of criticism. Another investigation led to new charges. The case cost Smollett his role on the TV drama “Empire.” Amid ridicule and scorn, he found some support from activists who pointed to CPD’s history of abuses and corruption. Here is the timeline.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO