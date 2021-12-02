ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REFILE-Kroger raises full-year profit forecast

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co raised it full-year profit forecast on Thursday, boosted by a sustained demand for groceries as the pandemic-induced boom in at-home cooking persists.

Kroger said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $3.40 to $3.50, compared with its prior forecast of $3.25 to $3.35. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

