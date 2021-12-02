ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unseasonably Warm Weather in our Forecast

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

(Undated) – Unseasonably warm weather looks to stick around for the next couple of days. According to the latest...

www.wtyefm.com

potomaclocal.com

First snowfall of the season expected Wednesday morning

Forecasters said the region could see its first inch of snow for the season late Tuesday night and Wednesday. A storm system coming from the Great Plains will move into the region Tuesday night and affect the area for most of Wednesday, exiting the region Wednesday night. Forecasters expect cold...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
panolian.com

Residents wake up to tornado warnings, blast of rough weather

Conditions in the atmosphere across portions of the southern Plains and Southeast will be primed to produce a few explosive storms on Monday. Severe thunderstorms started ripping across the southern United States on Sunday and spread eastward on Monday, triggering a series of tornado warnings and a couple of tornado reports. AccuWeather forecasters say the threat for severe weather more reminiscent of springtime than early December will persist across portions of the South on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
blockclubchicago.org

Temperatures Will Plunge Monday As Chicago Faces Temperatures In The 20s, Snow

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
Wbaltv.com

Snow in forecast Wednesday -- but will it stick?

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. While snow's in the forecast, Wednesday still looks like no big deal in the Baltimore metro. Temperatures begin the 60s Monday but...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says it will feel more like spring today. The high should hit 61 degrees. The rain is moving out of the region.
Weather
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm & Dry

Mostly sunny, warm, and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see warm weather through the rest of the week.
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says a mostly cloudy sky with a mild temperatures are on tap for the afternoon. Rain is possible this evening.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: First snow of the season possible in Baltimore region Wednesday

The Baltimore area could get its first measurable snowfall of the season Wednesday morning, forecasters say, although it’s likely to be less than an inch. Snow is expected to start in the Baltimore region after daybreak on Wednesday, said Jeremy Geiger, forecaster for the National Weather Service. As of Monday morning, forecasted totals hovered between half an inch and three quarters of an ...
MARYLAND STATE
WESH

Unseasonably Warm Today

We will see partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm temperatures today and through the rest of the week. We will see fog develop once again after midnight through tomorrow morning. A front late Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain for areas to the north late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. We will stay unseasonably warm through next week with high pressure not allowing any cooling fronts to head our way.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory was in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Delaware Valley Could See First Snowfall Of Season This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cold front will roar through the Delaware Valley to set the stage for our first snowfall of the season on Wednesday. After a gusty shower passes Monday evening, temperatures are expected to drop like a rock from 60s to 40s in just several hours. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees colder on Tuesday with feels like temperatures nearing freezing all day. The recipe of cold air in place and the approach of a coastal low offshore will produce periods of snow during the day on Wednesday. Model data over this past weekend reflected the possibility of...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In Nearly 10 Months Early Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday will start out with the coldest temperatures in nearly 10 months, and the coldest so far this season, in the single digits and teens. (Credit: CBS 2) Wind chills Tuesday morning will be near zero degrees in a few spots, thanks to a breezy west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Scattered snow flurries will be possible for Tuesday with highs only reaching the low 20s. A high of 24 degrees in Chicago will be about 15 degrees below average for this time of year. Wind chills will be in the teens for Tuesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be cold with low 20s in the morning and mid 30s in the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday and Friday will be milder with areas of rain possible. Some snow mixed with rain will be possible for both Thursday and Friday morning. Look for low 40s this weekend. The long-range outlook shows above average temperatures returning for much of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for flurries. High 24°. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 35°.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm and muggy conditions are expected to remain with us all week with no cold fronts in sight. Each day will be warmer than the previous day. The warmest day is forecast to be on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s and getting close to the record high temperature of 87 degrees. (CBS4) Overnight lows will only drop to the 70s each day this week. The warm pattern continues into the weekend.
MIAMI, FL

