Hanceville Birmingham Fastener location holds first Christmas lighting

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Birmingham Fastener’s Hanceville Distribution Center held it’s first building lighting Wednesday night. The community gathered around the entrance of the building, enjoying hot chocolate and hot popcorn while the Hanceville High School Band played Christmas music. Operations Manager Jeremy Hill informed the crowd about the donation drive the distribution center is holding through December 17. The donation drive is to benefit families in need so they can have enough food for the holidays and Christmas presents to open. The drive is accepting any non-perishable food items and unwrapped, unopened toys at the Hanceville Distribution Center (439 Jochum Road Hanceville, AL 35077) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. HDC has different resources they donate to in the Hanceville area, including DHR and Cullman Caring for Kids.

Hill thanked the owners of Birmingham Fastener Retha and Brad Tinney, and Vice President of Operations John Denton, saying, “without those people, I wouldn’t be able to do this for this community.” Hill also recognized Janet Davis of the Hanceville Lion’s Club who gave a generous donation of $500 for the event.

Hill continued, “The city has been very generous to us also, they donated, we went in together on several different things. Me and the mayor started talking about this a few months back, and they were very supportive of what we’re doing out here. So, we want to give a big thanks to the city of Hanceville.”

Mayor Kenneth Nail brought Retha Tinney to the stage to thank her for all she has done. “When they decided to bring this company to Hanceville, I was so proud of that, and Retha I just want to tell you that Hanceville is proud of Birmingham Fasteners.”

Mayor Nail asked the President of the city council Jimmy Sawyer to read a few scriptures about the reason for the holiday season. Nail said, “None of us are perfect. Lord knows I make mistakes every day, but it’s all about love this time of year. We need to love each other, care about each other, and lets just think about what this time of year is.”

Before reading the Christmas story to the community, Sawyer said, “Hanceville is a great place to live. We’ve got great churches, great schools, we’ve got professional firemen, professional law enforcement. It’s a great place to raise your family. Where else, and what else could you ask for than what we have right here? So, at this time of the year to me, that is an awfully lot to be thankful for.”





The entrance to the distribution center turned into a Christmas wonderland on Wednesday (Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune)

