ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Hanceville Birmingham Fastener location holds first Christmas lighting

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ5Dg_0dCBEijX00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Birmingham Fastener’s Hanceville Distribution Center held it’s first building lighting Wednesday night. The community gathered around the entrance of the building, enjoying hot chocolate and hot popcorn while the Hanceville High School Band played Christmas music. Operations Manager Jeremy Hill informed the crowd about the donation drive the distribution center is holding through December 17. The donation drive is to benefit families in need so they can have enough food for the holidays and Christmas presents to open. The drive is accepting any non-perishable food items and unwrapped, unopened toys at the Hanceville Distribution Center (439 Jochum Road Hanceville, AL 35077) Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. HDC has different resources they donate to in the Hanceville area, including DHR and Cullman Caring for Kids.

Hill thanked the owners of Birmingham Fastener Retha and Brad Tinney, and Vice President of Operations John Denton, saying, “without those people, I wouldn’t be able to do this for this community.” Hill also recognized Janet Davis of the Hanceville Lion’s Club who gave a generous donation of $500 for the event.

Hill continued, “The city has been very generous to us also, they donated, we went in together on several different things. Me and the mayor started talking about this a few months back, and they were very supportive of what we’re doing out here. So, we want to give a big thanks to the city of Hanceville.”

Mayor Kenneth Nail brought Retha Tinney to the stage to thank her for all she has done. “When they decided to bring this company to Hanceville, I was so proud of that, and Retha I just want to tell you that Hanceville is proud of Birmingham Fasteners.”

Mayor Nail asked the President of the city council Jimmy Sawyer to read a few scriptures about the reason for the holiday season. Nail said, “None of us are perfect. Lord knows I make mistakes every day, but it’s all about love this time of year. We need to love each other, care about each other, and lets just think about what this time of year is.”

Before reading the Christmas story to the community, Sawyer said, “Hanceville is a great place to live. We’ve got great churches, great schools, we’ve got professional firemen, professional law enforcement. It’s a great place to raise your family. Where else, and what else could you ask for than what we have right here? So, at this time of the year to me, that is an awfully lot to be thankful for.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjQre_0dCBEijX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40eg0R_0dCBEijX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djfKG_0dCBEijX00
The entrance to the distribution center turned into a Christmas wonderland on Wednesday (Sara Gladney for The Cullman Tribune)

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Arley Senior Center Christmas party taking place Dec. 6

ARLEY, Ala. – The Arley Senior Center will be holding a bingo, potluck and silent auction Christmas party at the Arley Fire Department on Dec. 6 from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be prizes for bingo, as well as desserts provided by the center. This will be the only meeting held this month, so members can spend time with their loved ones during Christmas.   The Senior Center director Cathy Cooper hopes to raise as much money as possible to get the group their own building. She says, “We feel we are really close to getting the building here in Arley.” The group is accepting donations to raise money as well as doing a silent auction. Some of the items being auctioned off are a large wooden globe, an Alabama Crimson Tide XL vintage Starter bomber jacket and a Louis Vuitton bag.  The Senior Center is located at 236 County Road 77, Arley, Alabama.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

While employees of the Cullman Furniture Company were loading a truck, on Monday, the engine died and when a driver got out to crank it, the gear slipped into reverse and ran backward into the plate glass window. It will take at least $150 to replace the window. 43,096 bales of cotton had been ginned in Cullman County, up to November 14. Good Hope defeated Vinemont, in basketball, on Friday, 18-17. Miss Mamie Bradford and Mrs. W.A. Trimble were in Birmingham, on Tuesday. O.S. Roden, Herbert Jordan, W.A. Trimble and John Fowler are attending the Grand Lodge of the Masons, in Montgomery, this week. Scott Hyatt...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont council approves zoning variance

VINEMONT, Ala. – The Town of Vinemont called a Public Hearing Tuesday evening to discuss a request for a zoning variance for properties at 104, 116, 130, 148 on Federer Street. Richard Neese with Tenax Enterprises LLC applied for the variance to the zoning ordinance of the Town of South Vinemont, Alabama, Article IV District Regulations, Section 60.0 R-1 Residential District, Space and Height Regulations Minimum Lot Size. A variance was requested for regulation stating, “minimum required lot width at building line 100 feet.” Tracts 1-4 104, 116, 130, 148 have a minimum lot width at building line of greater than...
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Possible road rage leads to shooting near Good Hope Baptist Church (Update)

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Details are still coming in following what many on the scene called an alleged road rage shooting near Good Hope Baptist Church.  According to a Tribune crew member on the scene, the alleged shooter fled in a White Buick Enclave but later returned to the scene, where he was placed under arrest by the Cullman County Sheriff’s deputy. The Tribune is awaiting confirmation on the man’s name and age who allegedly shot another driver. The person who was shot name and age have not been released at this time and was awaiting transport to an area hospital.  Update:Deputies are on scene and all suspects involved are detained at this time. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community. More on this story as details are made available.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD HOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Hanceville, AL
Government
City
Hanceville, AL
Local
Alabama Society
The Cullman Tribune

East Cullman Baptist Association collecting backpacks for Christmas donation event Dec. 8-9

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The East Cullman Baptist Association is preparing to hold their annual Christmas Backpacks Mission Project for the 2021 holiday season. This is a donation event designed to provide children in Cullman County with toys, clothes, food and hygiene products, while also sharing the Christmas Story across the community. The zippered backpacks and packed gifts should be NEW items and should each include a copy of the Christmas Story, which are available for pickup at the ECBA Ministry Resource Center. The following is a list of suggested items to be included in the backpacks: Toys (at least 1 item)...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Bonus Pet of the Week: Enjoy the outdoors with Jasmine!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter has love to spare these days, so Donna Ruttkay shares a bonus Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Jasmine is a 5-year-old Shepherd/terrier mix. She is a medium-energy, curious gal who enjoys spending time with her people, as well as taking a frolick through a large yard or grassy area. Jasmine has a strong personality and loves life. She does very well with kids, but not so much with cats or other dogs. She has already been house-trained, as well as spayed, so her adoption fee has been reduced.    Jasmine is ready to...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Curt’s Closet adds Wallace State as drop-off location

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Curt’s Closet, a non-profit organization located at 1101 3rd Ave SE, has over 20 drop off locations in Cullman and has recently added Wallace State Community College to the drop-off list. For Christmas, Curt’s Closet will be providing gifts for 300+ children up to 18 years old. The Bailey Building at Wallace […]
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Bosom Buddies Foundation receives first ever Diamond sponsor Bill Smith Buick GMC

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation raises money to help cancer patients who are about to start cancer treatment programs who are living at or below the national poverty line. The Foundation assists with basic living expenses, medical bills, dental bills, phone bills, etc. All funds raised stay in Cullman County to assist patients in the area, and all members of the Foundation are volunteers. Vice President Judy Grissom said that the Foundation has raised almost $130,000 since 2013. She said, “In 2019, we helped with almost $40,000. Of course, last year it dropped back, it was about...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lighting#Christmas Music#Christmas Story#Birmingham Fastener#Dhr#Operations John Denton
The Cullman Tribune

Law enforcement urges extra safety this holiday season

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shares the importance of security at home and offers safety tips while shopping this holiday season.  CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said one way to help with small thefts of opportunity is to have your packages delivered to a pick-up location instead […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New Good Hope bridge dedicated to Glenda Sapp Doss

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – On Wednesday, the new Glenda Sapp Doss Bridge on Doss Road in Good Hope was dedicated to Jack Doss’ late wife. The old bridge, in the same location, was a narrow, dangerous, one-lane bridge and did not have guard rails. The bridge was on Jack Doss’ property who gave the strip […]
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jones Chapel Fire Department receives biggest ever grant from FEMA

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Jones Chapel Fire Department recently received three different grants from FEMA’S Assistance to Firefighters Grants, the Cullman County Community Development Commission and the Alabama Forestry Commission. The department has already purchased 25 new air packs with the grant money from Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG). The grant of $175,500 from AFG […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
313
Followers
148
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy