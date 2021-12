Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. jumped 5.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the apparel and accessories company, which brands include DKNY, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, reported fiscal third-quarter profit that beat expectations and revenue that matched, and raised its full-year outlook, as "strong demand" helped offset pressure on margins from rising costs. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $106.7 million, or $2.16 a share, from $63.2 million, or $1.29 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Sales increased 22.8% to $1.02 billion, matching the FactSet...

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO