Metal Mining

Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -Newmont Corp projected a jump in gold production for 2022 on Thursday as its operations recover from a pandemic-driven hit and investments to boost output at its Boddington mine in Australia and Ahafo in Ghana pay-off. The world’s top gold producer forecast output of 6.2 million ounces for...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

