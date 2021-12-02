Newmont forecasts higher gold output in 2022

Gold markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back some of the gains to dip just below the $1850 level. Nonetheless, we are still very much in the same consolidation area that we had been in for a while, so it makes sense that we continue to build a bit of a bullish flag. With that in mind, I still believe that the gold market has the possibility of going much higher, but that does not necessarily mean that we need to take off straight away. Gold does tend to be rather volatile and choppy at times, which is essentially what we are seeing right now.

BUSINESS ・ 15 DAYS AGO