A new state service is working to reach Michigan families who are unknowingly eligible for food assistance or could otherwise be struggling to apply. In a Monday, Dec. 6 press release, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the launch of MI Benefits Center. The service is meant to assist Michiganders in applying for much-needed food assistance, connect families to benefits and lower the cost for Michigan families.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO