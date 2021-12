Hortsch retired from The Oregonian in 2005 after a 40-year-long career as a reporter and editor. He lives in Portland. Early on a snowy December morning about 40 years ago, the doorbell rang. I made my way downstairs to see who would come by at that hour and at the door found a young boy. He asked if he might clear our walk. Not yet in a mood for even simple transactions, I said sorry, not right now, and he walked off.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO