Liverpool boss Klopp asked about bottles thrown by Everton fans

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed two-goal Diogo Jota after victory against Southampton. Liverpool were comfortable 4-0 winners against Saints. Klopp said, "A good subject to talk about. Diogo: exceptional player, exceptional boy. It was for us two years ago, one-and-a-half years ago, a perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick. On top of that, he can play all three positions; in a 4-2-3-1 he could play as the 10. So, it is very helpful. He has the speed, has the desire to finish situations off really good.

