Cancer

New method to determine how proteins are organized on the surface of cells

By ETH Zurich
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at ETH Zurich have developed a new method to determine how proteins are organized on the surface of cells. Insights gained with the technology could lead to the development of novel drugs to fight cancer. Biological cells have multiple functions, and they need to communicate with each other...

phys.org

WebMD

Seaweed Extract Stops COVID in Early Testing

Dec. 6, 2021 -- A type of marine algae known as ulva, or "sea lettuce," that's a diet staple in places like Japan, New Zealand, and Hawaii may have another benefit for people. Lab experiments suggest that ulvan, an extract from this type of algae, may help fight COVID-19.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

An Experiment Using Human Stem Cells Ended Up Reversing Diabetes in Mice

A technique capable of converting human stem cells into insulin-producing cells could hold huge promise for future diabetic treatments, if results seen in a recent experiment with mice can be successfully replicated in humans. In a 2020 study, researchers figured out a new way to coax human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into pancreatic beta cells that make insulin. When these insulin-producing cells were transplanted into mice induced to have an acute form of diabetes, their condition was rapidly cured.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Deep learning reveals how proteins interact

Scientist are now combining recent advances in evolutionary analysis and deep learning to build three-dimensional models of how most proteins in eukaryotes interact. (Eukaryotes are organisms whose cells have a membrane-bound nucleus to hold genetic materials.)
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

New method gives rapid, objective insight into how cells are changed by disease

A new "image analysis pipeline" is giving scientists rapid new insight into how disease or injury have changed the body, down to the individual cell. It's called TDAExplore, which takes the detailed imaging provided by microscopy, pairs it with a hot area of mathematics called topology, which provides insight on how things are arranged, and the analytical power of artificial intelligence to give, for example, a new perspective on changes in a cell resulting from ALS and where in the cell they happen.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Activation of a key protein that allows glioblastoma cells to complete apoptosis

Apoptosis is the mechanism by which defective cells promote their own death to protect the body. It is a complex process, with many stages, in which the different parts of the cell gradually degrade. In glioblastoma cells, even when apoptosis begins, the process stops at one of the stages and allows the cell to survive.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Unique Proteins in Tumor Cells Can Be Used to Generate Personalized T Cells

Unique proteins in an individual's tumor cells can be used to generate personalized T cells to target and kill tumors, according to the results of a pre-clinical study.
CANCER
EurekAlert

New precision approach against coronavirus infection: How the ACE2 receptor blocks the 'gateway' into human cells

A new precision strategy to hinder the infection of the coronavirus and its rapid spread between cells will come from Italian scientific research, destined to be the basis of a new drug, for which a patent has already been filed.
SCIENCE
uw.edu

Deep learning dreams up new protein structures

Just as convincing images of cats can be created using artificial intelligence, new proteins can now be made using similar tools. In a report in Nature, researchers describe the development of a neural network that "hallucinates" proteins with new, stable structures.
SEATTLE, WA
Virus
Virus
Science
Science
Cancer
Cancer
Nature.com

A cell-based multiplex immunoassay platform using fluorescent protein-barcoded reporter cell lines

Multiplex immunoassays with acellular antigens are well-established based on solid-phase platforms such as the LuminexÂ® technology. Cell barcoding by amine-reactive fluorescent dyes enables analogous cell-based multiplex assays, but requires multiple labeling reactions and quality checks prior to every assay. Here we describe generation of stable, fluorescent protein-barcoded reporter cell lines suitable for multiplex screening of antibody to membrane proteins. The utility of this cell-based system, with the potential of a 256-plex cell panel, is demonstrated by flow cytometry deconvolution of barcoded cell panels expressing influenza A hemagglutinin trimers, or native human CCR2 or CCR5 multi-span proteins and their epitope-defining mutants. This platform will prove useful for characterizing immunity and discovering antibodies to membrane-associated proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A benchmark study of simulation methods for single-cell RNA sequencing data

Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data simulation is critical for evaluating computational methods for analysing scRNA-seq data especially when ground truth is experimentally unattainable. The reliability of evaluation depends on the ability of simulation methods to capture properties of experimental data. However, while many scRNA-seq data simulation methods have been proposed, a systematic evaluation of these methods is lacking. We develop a comprehensive evaluation framework, SimBench, including a kernel density estimation measure to benchmark 12 simulation methods through 35 scRNA-seq experimental datasets. We evaluate the simulation methods on a panel of data properties, ability to maintain biological signals, scalability and applicability. Our benchmark uncovers performance differences among the methods and highlights the varying difficulties in simulating data characteristics. Furthermore, we identify several limitations including maintaining heterogeneity of distribution. These results, together with the framework and datasets made publicly available as R packages, will guide simulation methods selection and their future development.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Blocking protein interactions inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection of human cells

Viruses invade our cells and turn them into virus factories. Researchers at Uppsala University, together with a network of national and international collaborators, have identified the way SARS-CoV-2 takes control of our cells—and they have found a possible way to inhibit the ravages of the virus. "This could lead to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multi-scale map of cell structure fusing protein images and interactions

The cell is a multi-scale structure with modular organization across at least four orders of magnitude1. Two central approaches for mapping this structure-protein fluorescent imaging and protein biophysical association-each generate extensive datasets, but of distinct qualities and resolutions that are typically treated separately2,3. Here we integrate immunofluorescence images in the Human Protein Atlas4 with affinity purifications in BioPlex5 to create a unified hierarchical map of human cell architecture. Integration is achieved by configuring each approach as a general measure of protein distance, then calibrating the two measures using machine learning. The map, known as the multi-scale integrated cell (MuSIC 1.0), resolves 69 subcellular systems, of which approximately half are to our knowledge undocumented. Accordingly, we perform 134 additional affinity purifications and validate subunit associations for the majority of systems. The map reveals a pre-ribosomal RNA processing assembly and accessory factors, which we show govern rRNA maturation, and functional roles for SRRM1 and FAM120C in chromatin and RPS3A in splicing. By integration across scales, MuSIC increases the resolution of imaging while giving protein interactions a spatial dimension, paving the way to incorporate diverse types of data in proteome-wide cell maps.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

How an Active Liquid Wets a Surface

The conditions that make liquid stick to a permeable membrane could elucidate how bacteria form films, and help researchers design tiny swimming robots. The study of active particles suspended in mixtures of liquid and gas has applications ranging from biology to robotics, where insights could explain how bacteria form films on surfaces and help researchers design self-propelled microrobots. In these settings, understanding the process of wetting—how a liquid makes contact with a surface—is crucial. In new theoretical work, Francesco Turci and Nigel Wilding of the University of Bristol, UK, have identified conditions that influence wetting interactions in an active fluid, finding unexpected parallels with the wetting behavior of conventional liquids [1].
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New details behind how the Shigella pathogen delivers bacterial proteins into our cells

Shigella, a bacterial pathogen that causes dysentery and is the leading cause of childhood diarrheal diseases, inserts a pore called a translocon into an infected person's intestinal cells and then injects bacterial proteins into the cells. There, the proteins hijack the cells' machinery to help Shigella multiply. In a study published in mBio, a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has uncovered important details about Shigella's translocon, which may help researchers develop an effective strategy to block this critical component of infection.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Spanish scientists determine the mode of action of essential proteins involved in cancer and Alzheimer´s disease

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) The proteins that belong to the HAT family are essential for life as they transport amino acids across the cell membrane. Although the members of this family are practically identical, some transport certain amino acids and not others. This specialisation determines their involvement in specific functions, such as cell growth or neuronal functions, and consequently in related diseases like cancer or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer´s disease. What confers this specificity and diversity of functions? This is one of the questions asked by researchers at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and the Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona), who led the study, and one whose answer has been published this week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Method To Precisely Correct Genetic Alterations in Cultured Patient Cells

The method produces genetically corrected autologous pluripotent stem cells from a 2-3 mm skin biopsy from patients with different genetic diseases. The corrected stem cells are essential in the research and for the development of new therapies for the diseases in question. The scientists based the new method on previous...
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Green solvents for a 17%-efficient organic solar cell

Organic PV covers a range of different materials that have maintained plenty of interest from researchers, but not yet achieved the levels of performance that would be needed to attract commercial interest, save for a few niche applications. While organic PV presents opportunities for low cost and low carbon footprint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Secreted frizzled related-protein 2 (Sfrp2) deficiency decreases adult skeletal stem cell function in mice

In a previous transcriptomic study of human bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs, also known as bone marrow-derived "mesenchymal stem cells"), SFRP2 was highly over-represented in a subset of multipotent BMSCs (skeletal stem cells, SSCs), which recreate a bone/marrow organ in an in vivo ectopic bone formation assay. SFRPs modulate WNT signaling, which is essential to maintain skeletal homeostasis, but the specific role of SFRP2 in BMSCs/SSCs is unclear. Here, we evaluated Sfrp2 deficiency on BMSC/SSC function in models of skeletal organogenesis and regeneration. The skeleton of Sfrp2-deficient (KO) mice is overtly normal; but their BMSCs/SSCs exhibit reduced colony-forming efficiency, reflecting low SSC self-renewal/abundancy. Sfrp2 KO BMSCs/SSCs formed less trabecular bone than those from WT littermates in the ectopic bone formation assay. Moreover, regeneration of a cortical drilled hole defect was dramatically impaired in Sfrp2 KO mice. Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs exhibited poor in vitro osteogenic differentiation as measured by Runx2 and Osterix expression and calcium accumulation. Interestingly, activation of the Wnt co-receptor, Lrp6, and expression of Wnt target genes, Axin2, C-myc and Cyclin D1, were reduced in Sfrp2-deficient BMSCs/SSCs. Addition of recombinant Sfrp2 restored most of these activities, suggesting that Sfrp2 acts as a Wnt agonist. We demonstrate that Sfrp2 plays a role in self-renewal of SSCs and in the recruitment and differentiation of adult SSCs during bone healing. SFRP2 is also a useful marker of BMSC/SSC multipotency, and a factor to potentially improve the quality of ex vivo expanded BMSC/SSC products.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mapping single-cell-resolution cell phylogeny reveals cell population dynamics during organ development

Mapping the cell phylogeny of a complex multicellular organism relies on somatic mutations accumulated from zygote to adult. Available cell barcoding methods can record about three mutations per barcode, enabling only low-resolution mapping of the cell phylogeny of complex organisms. Here we developed SMALT, a substitution mutation-aided lineage-tracing system that outperforms the available cell barcoding methods in mapping cell phylogeny. We applied SMALT to Drosophila melanogaster and obtained on average more than 20 mutations on a three-kilobase-pair barcoding sequence in early-adult cells. Using the barcoding mutations, we obtained high-quality cell phylogenetic trees, each comprising several thousand internal nodes with 84"“93% median bootstrap support. The obtained cell phylogenies enabled a population genetic analysis that estimates the longitudinal dynamics of the number of actively dividing parental cells (Np) in each organ through development. The Np dynamics revealed the trajectory of cell births and provided insight into the balance of symmetric and asymmetric cell division.
SCIENCE
The Press

Gladstone scientists discovered how to engineer a new kind of organoid—a three-dimensional, organ-like cluster of cells—in which gut and heart tissues grow together. Shown here is the study's first author, Ana Silva, a postdoctoral scholar in the McDevitt Lab. Photo: Michael Short/Gladstone Institutes

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the earliest stages of a new human life, cells that seem identical begin to divide into distinct types that eventually grow into a diverse array of tissues and organs. During this process, neighboring tissues exchange chemical signals that prompt different steps of each other's development. But this crosstalk is complex and dynamic, and therefore difficult to study.
SCIENCE

