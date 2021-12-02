ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer can catch COVID: Here's what hunters should know

By North Carolina State University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch has shown that deer can become infected with COVID-19, raising questions among some hunters about whether field-dressing deer or eating venison can pose a risk of contracting the disease. "At this point, deer are not considered a significant vector for spreading COVID-19, but...

