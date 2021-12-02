ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m 65 and can’t retire because I have $80K in student loans. How can I get out of this debt faster?

By Alisa Wolfson
 4 days ago
Roughly 9 million Americans ages 50 and older have student loan debt. Here's what to do if you have too...

ruffcutter
4d ago

I have no sympathy for anyone with college loans. I chose the air force was taught a skill as a jet engine mechanic. You made the decision to get higher education what was your GPA, did you go to school just to party and what was your major something exotic that sounded sexy and impressed people that had no chance for a job to support you. What’s next if your good Uncle Sam bails you out want your house paid off your car where does this end

Tombo
4d ago

Faster? That’s a joke, right. You never thought to pay it off before, so why now? have your social security check sent directly to the lien holder

Betty Rich
4d ago

Why did you not pay off early in your life instead of waiting till retirement real smart.The point is most people get loans thinking they will just let sit there and not pay.So guess what later loans are much bigger cause of interest accumulation and then they realize they’re mistake.All I can say is pay it you owe this money to us taxpayers you free loaders

etftrends.com

Budgeting Student Loan Repayments Back In

Federal student loans have been on pause since the beginning of the pandemic last year, but they will start back up again on February 1, 2022. With an added monthly expense to have to budget around, CNBC Select gave some pointers on easing into the transition to monthly payments again, particularly in situations such as retirement where monthly budgeting is of the utmost importance.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Student loan refinance rates edge up, but still near record lows

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Rates...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNBC

Federal student loan payments resume in 2022 — here are 10 tips for easing back into payments

Federal student loan payments, which have been on pause since March 2020, are set to resume after Jan. 31, 2022. Many borrowers have grown accustomed to having more money in their budgets since they haven't had to make monthly student loan payments for over a year and a half. With these payments resuming, some borrowers may have to readjust their spending and saving in order to afford this additional bill. And in some cases, that may be easier said than done.
EDUCATION
money.com

Down Payment vs. Student Loans: How to Decide Where to Put Your Money

You’ve got student loan debt. You’d like to buy a house. Is it better to pay off the student loans first before you begin saving for a down payment on the house?. This is a common question for U.S. homebuyers. On the one hand, paying off your student loans before you save up for a down payment might let you qualify for a bigger mortgage, because you’ll have less debt. It could also give you the psychological benefit of knowing that you’re officially out from under those college loans.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

How To Make Your First Student Loan Payment

Many students depend on student loans to pay for their education. But for most, they won’t make their first payment on that debt until after graduation. If you’re struggling to remember the details of that freshman year loan, learn what steps to take before you make your first student loan payment.
EDUCATION
Money

Public Service Loan Forgiveness: 5 Steps to Getting Your Student Loans Canceled Under the Temporary Waiver

If there was ever a good time to slog through the application process for student loan forgiveness, now is it. Thanks to some recent changes announced by the Education Department, hundreds of thousands of borrowers should be closer to qualifying for loan forgiveness. But the changes are mostly temporary, and many borrowers will have to submit paperwork in the coming months to take advantage of the relaxed rules.
EDUCATION
CNBC

Here are 5 changes student loan borrowers could see in 2022

Experts say that if student loan forgiveness is going to happen, it will likely be before the midterm elections. New servicers and additional bankruptcy protections – here's what else could be in store for the millions of Americans with education debt. Life without student loans is coming to an end.
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

What You Need To Know About Student Loan Refis

Law school can be an expensive proposition. You often end up with a great deal of student loan debt and the prospect of paying it all back can be daunting. One way to tackle your law school loans is through refinancing. Here’s what you need to know about refinancing law school loans.
EDUCATION
Indy100

Student Loan Company reveals the highest loan debt accumulated by a single student – and it’s a lot

Student loans are a common occurrence for those who wish to attend university. Now the Student Loans Company (SLC) has revealed the largest loan debt acquired by one student – and it’s a LOT.This particular person has racked up a staggering £189,700 worth of debt which the Student Loans Company has described as an “exceptional case,” The Guardian reported (phew). Some of the reasons offered by SLC for such a dizzying debt was that the figure could be due to taking out loans for numerous courses – if the student had decided to study for a postgraduate degree or...
EDUCATION
Markets Insider

Meet a teacher who just got $44,000 in student debt forgiven but is still fighting: 'This struggle isn't over until it's over for all 45 million Americans'

Lisa Ansell got $44,000 of student debt forgiven thanks to recent reforms to a federal program. For years, her payments toward loan forgiveness while working as a teacher were deemed ineligible. Her student debt is gone, but she's not declaring victory until 45 million Americans get the same relief. Lisa...
EDUCATION
