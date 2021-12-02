ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo to acquire Griffin Capital's wealth and asset management business with more than $5 billion in AUM

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Apollo Global Management Inc. said Thursday it has agreed to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital, adding more than $5 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although the private-equity giant said...

