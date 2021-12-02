ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Kroger beat expectations as shoppers continue to dine at home

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kroger Co. stock jumped 6.3% in Thursday premarket trading after the grocer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. Net income totaled $483 million, or 64 cents per share, down from $631 million, or...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

