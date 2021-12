PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Initial claims for unemployment insurance fell to 199,000 in the week ending November 20, to their lowest level since 1969. Claims were expected to fall for the week, but not by this much. Claims for the week ending November 13 were revised slightly higher to 270,000, and claims for the week ending November 6 were 269,000, meaning that the streak of claims falling for six straight weeks ended in mid-November.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO