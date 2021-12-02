ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Medical College announces interim Dean

ALBANY — Alan Boulos, M.D., a 1994 graduate of Albany Medical College, has been named interim dean of the college, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Dr. Boulos is chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, the Herman and Sunny Stall Chair of Endovascular Surgery, founding director of neurovascular surgery, and professor of neurosurgery and radiology.

“Dr. Boulos understands our history, culture, and unique position as an academic medical center, and is keenly aware of the latest advancements in medicine and medical education,” said Dr. McKenna. “I look forward to working more closely with him as he advances our college’s educational missions.”

Dr. Boulos performs some of the most advanced neurosurgical and minimally invasive procedures available, including complex skull-base surgery for brain tumors. He specializes in the surgical and endovascular management of cerebrovascular disorders of the brain and spine including stroke, cerebral aneurysm, carotid and intracranial vessel stenosis, and arteriovenous malformation.

It was during Dr. Boulos’s oversight that the former Division of Neurosurgery was granted departmental status in recognition of its continued growth and the strength of its clinical, academic and research pursuits.

Dr. Boulos completed his neurosurgery residency at Albany Medical Center Hospital before completing a fellowship in neuroendovascular surgery at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo. He is the author of numerous publications and is a member of several professional societies, including the American College of Surgeons, the American Heart Association, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the Cerebrovascular Section of the AANS and CNS, and the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery.

Vincent P. Verdile, M.D., announced his retirement as dean earlier this year. He will stay on as dean emeritus, mentoring rising senior leaders and supporting the college’s fundraising and alumni activities.

