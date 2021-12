Take control of your brand on a platform that already has 1 billion worldwide users. You don't have to be an R&B singer like Meghan Thee Stallion to rack up a million views on TikTok, says Paul Froio. People with little fame have racked up 400,000 followers with ease. What can your brand do to position itself to benefit from TikTok's billion-person worldwide user base?

