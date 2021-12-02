The Daily BuZz!! Episode 4, Week of Nov. 29, 2021

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Next week on Blue Bloods season 12 episode 9, you’re going to have a chance to see the final episode of the calendar year. So what’s going to unfold during it? Are we seeing a story that is going to set up Len Cariou leaving the show?. Just on the...
Yellowstone fans began Season 4 by worrying that they'd be saying farewell to some of their favorite characters, and as it turns out, they were right ... albeit a few episodes down the road, and in a different way than they thought. Season 3 of the smash Paramount Network show...
The Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin has been at the center of allegations and rumors of misbehavior on the show's set. After a few weeks of speculation, Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan finally got in touch with Garlin himself and learned some details about the situation. For background, Sony Pictures Television responded...
Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
With all the drama filling Yellowstone this season, some fans are sharing their sadness over the “most missed cast member.”. So, you’re thinking about a certain person, Outsiders?. Nope. These fans on Reddit were chopping up the Taylor Sheridan-created western drama over this missing cast member. The helicopter. RavenNV writes,...
Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz releases a new book—and gets named a Living Treasure. When asked what it feels like to release a new book and attain the 2022 Living Treasure award from the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture back-to-back, Cochiti Pueblo artist Virgil Ortiz says, “I was kind of shy at first because I’m an introvert, but to be able to have the honor and a little bit of a stage to talk about our history and educate the world about the 1680 Pueblo Revolt—to explain to people exactly what my art means—means a lot.”
Gibson TV has released a new episode of Riff Lords, stating: Buzz Osborne, aka King Buzzo, guitarist, vocalist, and founder of the Melvins, lets us in on how his “weird mind” works in this brand-new episode of Riff Lords. Watch to see him break down his pedalboard and how he plays his most iconic riffs in songs like 'Queen', 'Honey Bucket', and 'Evil New War God'.”
Weird Al Yankovic is coming to The Mendel Center in Benton Harbor. Weird Al will bring his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to the venue on August 26. Lake Michigan College has shared the big news with us:. Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with...
Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has released a new solo EP called Ziggurats. The four-track collection is available now for digital download, but made its premiere Thursday as a collection of NFTs. “I know there are a lot of fans who are curious about NFTs but haven’t tried it yet,” Shinoda...
In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
Imagine Entertainment is launching a new audio division tied to an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia.
The film and TV company’s chairmen, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, announced Tuesday that Imagine will co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts for the digital giant. The agreement will encompass six new series over the next two years.
The effort will be overseen by Imagine’s chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have iHeart as our partner as we launch the Imagine brand into the audio space,” said Wilkes. “Audio has proven to be a fantastic incubator and...
