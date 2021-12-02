Legal Intelligencer Shares the Secrets to MacElree Harvey’s Success Amidst the Pandemic

MacElree Harvey hosted an ice cream truck in the summer to keep its employees engaged during the pandemic. Image via MacElree Harvey.

MacElree Harvey didn’t just remain profitable during the pandemic. The full-service law firm based in West Chester managed to bring back laid-off employees, hire new ones, and add another office in Delaware, writes Stacy West Clark for The Legal Intelligencer.

The firm that was recently named one of the 100 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the fourth year in a row thrived by focusing on hiring great people, creating a wonderful work environment, and providing outstanding legal work and service to clients.

One of the specific steps the firm took amidst the pandemic was bringing everyone back into the office, while strictly following all CDC protocols, in June 2020. Additionally, CEO Michelle Foster was onsite each day after reopening. She instituted an open-door policy, so that lawyers and staff could come in and share their concerns or anxieties.

The firm maintained its one-to-one attorney mentoring programs that continued to produce outstanding results and client service. It also added new ways to keep employees engaged, including virtual meditation and outside events in the parking lot, like an ice cream truck and a cornhole tournament.

As a token of appreciation for the staff’s loyalty and dedication, MacElree Harvey gave its first-ever mid-year bonus in June 2021.

“Our loyal employees are a significant part of our team, and we couldn’t imagine our firm without you,” read the bonus notice. “We thank all of you for staying with us for the years and days to come.”

The firm also continued improving its client service through its ongoing “client service initiative.” This included implementing virtual “client interviews” to assess their satisfaction with the firm’s services.