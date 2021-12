Months after an alleged cult leader was found mummified and covered in sparkles inside a rural Colorado home, an autopsy has determined her cause of death. Lia “Amy” Carlson — known by her followers as “Mother God” — died as a result of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and colloidal silver consumption, according to an El Paso County Coroner’s Office autopsy report obtained by the Daily Beast. Colloidal silver is a metal that has been promoted on the Internet and in some social circles as both a dietary and healing supplement; however, health officials warn it is dangerous and ineffective.

