Mortgage rates were much lower at the start of business yesterday, but began rising in the afternoon as the bond market lost ground. That same momentum continued in the overnight trading session. By the time mortgage lenders were setting rates this morning, bonds had deteriorated enough for a noticeable bump toward higher rates. This was especially noticeable for lenders who didn't change rates in the middle of the day yesterday.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO