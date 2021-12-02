ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pandemic Stress, Exhaustion Weigh on Health Care Workers

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic is taking a toll on health care workers' sleep, which can put both their mental health and patient care at risk, researchers warn. Their study of more than 800 New York City health care workers found that compared to those...

www.usnews.com

CBS Austin

Pandemic anxiety and stress at work have companies getting creative to hire workers

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on employee’s mental health. A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that the number of workers dealing with anxiety has tripled and depression symptoms have quadrupled since the start of the pandemic. Employers are now getting creative to boost morale, reduce stress and help workers stay connected.
AUSTIN, TX
ajmc.com

Evaluating PPE-Associated Headaches Among Health Care Workers

Researchers in Iran sought to quantify headaches related to personal protective equipment (PPE) among frontline health care workers. Headaches resulting from personal protective equipment (PPE) are common and can decrease hospital staff efficiency and performance, according to results of a cross-sectional study carried out in Iran. Findings, published in Brain and Behavior, underscore the importance of considering this issue for health care personnel and providing modalities to reduce the risk of headache, researchers wrote.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

CDC: About 30% of Health Care Workers Are Unvaccinated

The analysis found that vaccination rates increased from 36% to 60% between January 2021 and April 2021 but then slowed, reaching just 70% as of September 2021. About 30% of health care workers in more than 2000 hospitals in the United States remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to findings from an analysis by the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smartcitiesdive.com

Weighing pandemic aftermath, mayors most worried about resident mental health

Over half of the 126 mayors who responded to this year's Menino Survey of Mayors indicated that of the pandemic's numerous long-term implications, they're most worried about residents' mental health. The survey, led by Boston University and supported by Citi and the Rockefeller Foundation, collected responses from 126 U.S. mayors from 39 states in large and mid-size cities with more than 75,000 residents during the summer of 2021.
HOMELESS
#Mental Health#Stress#Healthcare Workers#Sleep Disorders#Healthday News#Columbia University
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Despite the pandemic, physicians and health care workers continue to train medical students

To the editor — In this season of Thanksgiving, I have a lot to be thankful for. Especially over the last nearly two years of COVID, we at the UW School of Medicine-Gonzaga University Health Partnership are very thankful for the physicians and health care workers in Yakima, who, despite unprecedented stress and hardship, continued to train our medical students.
YAKIMA, WA
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Health care workers quitting over vaccine mandates add to staffing crisis

Stress, burnout, politics and frustration have all led Indiana nurses and health care workers to leave the field in droves as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches its third year. Now, another issue has been added to list: vaccine mandates. Since the summer, major health care networks and hospitals around the state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
Complex

Study Shows Survivors of Severe COVID-19 Face Double the Chance of Dying in Following Year

New research indicates that survivors of severe cases of COVID-19 are more likely to die the next year when compared with uninfected people or those with mild cases. As the Guardian reported via a study published in Frontiers in Medicine, research shows those infected with severe cases of COVID-19 are prone to suffering long-term health issues. If hospitalized with COVID-19, individuals are twice as likely to die within the following 12 months than individuals who haven’t contracted the virus. Patients under 65 are at higher risk of dying one year on from infection, in particular.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Vaccine hesitant man changed his mind over the Covid-19 vaccines when he ended up in hospital, his anti-vax wife lost the battle with the virus

It has been almost a year since the vaccines against Covid-19 were rolled out in United States, but there are millions of people who still remain vaccine hesitant and decide not to get the shot. From incentives to mandates, companies and the federal government are doing everything in their power to improve the vaccination rates, but there are folks that simply refuse everything.
PHARMACEUTICALS

